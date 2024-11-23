‘I Am In Favor But…’: Jeff Gordon Highlights Key Challenge Ahead of NASCAR’s International Foray

Apr 7, 2024; Martinsville, Virginia, USA; Former Hendrick driver Jeff Gordon speaks to the media about the Hendrick Motorsports 40th Anniversary during the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Back in October 2023, Jeff Gordon highlighted the potential upsides of NASCAR expanding its reach to international circuits like Canada, Mexico, and South America. He noted, “I think there’s a lot of fans in Canada, think there’s a lot of fans in Mexico and South America.”

However, with NASCAR’s decision to go international, Gordon now sees it as a challenging endeavor. Mostly because of the promotion’s decision to schedule the points-paying international event right between the Michigan and Pocono races.

Both the oval tracks placed before and after the event at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez are drastically different compared to the purpose-built racing facility in Mexico.

Speaking on SiriusXM NASCAR, the vice president of Hendrick Motorsports shared his insights, “I am in favor of it, but we have such a grueling schedule, right? And I mean, this is going to be really challenging and test all of us. You’re doing this trip to Mexico City this year because I think we’ve got Michigan and Pocono right on either side of it.”

“So, it’s gonna be tough, but I think it’s the right thing to do, but it’s a points race, right? So that is the most unique thing that we’ve done internationally.”

The last time NASCAR ventured beyond U.S. borders for a race was in Japan. However, it was not a points-paying race, but rather an exhibition event — from 1996 to 1998 — to broaden NASCAR’s international footprint.

That’s why reflecting on the potential of NASCAR’s international expansion, Gordon shared his thoughts, saying, “If there’s a proper track and facility and properly promoted, I think it’s a huge turnout. I believe we’re going to see it in Mexico City…”

“You realize that there are a lot of race fans over there that not just… are they’re not just passionate about F1, they’re passionate about all forms of cars and motorsports,” he added.

🇲🇽 “This is gonna be really challenging and test all of us […] I think the right thing to do.”@JeffGordonWeb weighs in on the #NASCAR Cup Series going international in 2025 and the potential future of racing outside the United States. More → https://t.co/MKhd9eLXG8 pic.twitter.com/SMHrudAtJ5 — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) November 22, 2024

Gordon seemed optimistic about NASCAR racing on classic oval tracks, where he feels NASCAR truly shines. However, he acknowledged that the Next Gen cars have also performed impressively on road courses, which should ensure success regardless of the track layout.

When Gordon Backed Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s suggestion to expand the sport internationally

After the buzz generated by the Chicago street race, NASCAR began contemplating further exploration of new tracks, possibly even branching out internationally.

Former NASCAR driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr. voiced his enthusiasm regarding the outlook while speaking on his podcast. He stated, “I love the idea of going to Canada in any way, whether it’s Montreal or anything right? To get in front of our fans up there across the border.”

Echoing the same excitement, Gordon added, “I know that there’s been conversations about Montreal. I’m not sure if it’s gonna happen or not, but I would love to see us be international.”

Having competed internationally himself and secured a second-place finish in Japan in 1998, Gordon knows the deal. However, fans are keen to see how today’s drivers — with the Next Gen cars at their disposal — will tackle new tracks and adapt to the challenges they present.