“I Would Love to See”: Jeff Gordon Backs Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Plan for NASCAR Expansion

Ever since the successful experiment of the Chicago Street Race, there have been growing conversations about NASCAR taking the next big step – taking the Cup Series international. Over the past couple of years, the sport has taken major steps to reach out to a broader audience, and many in the NASCAR community, including former drivers and team owners, are sure that taking the series abroad could just be the best boost for the brand.

Recently, 4-time Cup champion and Hendrick Motorsports legend Jeff Gordon expressed this desire, with one specific observation for the ultimate decision-makers. Gordon’s push for the move comes barely a week after another Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. openly admitted to getting behind the idea of including Canada on the Cup Series schedule.

Jeff Gordon wants NASCAR to tap the Canadian and South American market

Gordon, who finished second the last time NASCAR went to Japan for an exhibition race in 1998, spoke to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio ahead of NASCAR releasing the official schedule for the 2024 Cup Series season.

“I know that there’s been conversations about Montreal. I’m not sure if it’s gonna happen or not, but I would love to see us be international, not international like overseas more because we’ve done that in Japan and if that happens again I would have to look at how we go about it. Because I don’t know if that actually grew the sport..,” said Gordon, referring to NASCAR’s outing in Japan between 1996 and 1998.

The Vice Chairman of HMS was high on America’s neighbors though, believing that tapping into that market could benefit the sport to a large degree.

“I think there’s a lot of fans in Canada, think there’s a lot of fans in Mexico and South America that we are not tapping into that I think would grow the sport and put a lot more eyeballs on it. So I would love to see it, whether it’s next year or the year after that, I would love to see it..”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. called for Canada as a potential NASCAR destination

Just last week, speaking on what changes he would like to see in the NASCAR calendar, Dale Jr. expressed his wish for NASCAR to tap into the Canadian market, saying, “I love the idea of going to Canada in any way, whether it’s Montreal or anything right? To get in front of our fans up there across the border.”

And this is not just former drivers speaking. RFK driver-owner Brad Keselowski spoke in a similar tone while speaking to Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass.

“Having an international race I think still remains somewhat of a priority for the sport. It doesn’t necessarily mean that it has to happen next year or the year after, but it’s something that I think is important for us to be working on.”

With powerful voices supporting the international expansion of NASCAR, it only seems inevitable that by 2025, an international track is indeed part of the calendar, atleast for an exhibition race.