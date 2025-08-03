mobile app bar

‘I’m Retired for Good’: Chase Briscoe Says Fatherhood and JGR Promotion End His Sprint Car Racing Days

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe (19) hold this son, Brooks Wayne Cunningham Briscoe on Saturday, July 26, 2025, during qualifying for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe (19) hold this son, Brooks Wayne Cunningham Briscoe on Saturday, July 26, 2025, during qualifying for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. | Image credit: Kristin Enzor / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sometimes you have to say goodbye to something you love. Tony Stewart did so with racing sprint cars, and now his former driver, Chase Briscoe, is doing the same thing and ending his lengthy dirt racing side hustle, so to speak.

“I’m retired, at least for the time being. Probably for good, truthfully,” Briscoe said emphatically on the Always Race Day podcast.

I ran my last (sprint car) race last year at Bloomington (Indiana), which is where I grew up racing, 25 minutes from home. It just felt like I was done.”

Much of the reason why Briscoe has now decided to bury his racing roots is due to family responsibilities. He added, “We had twins last year. So having three kids now, it just makes it harder to tell my wife, ‘Hey, I’m going to leave a couple days early (before a NASCAR race) and go run some sprint car races.’”

Moreover, the 30-year-old hinted at his current job being the sole professional priority. Briscoe continued, “And switching over to JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing), going to a new job and new opportunity, it’s the opportunity of a lifetime. Their cars are so fast. I just don’t want to do something to screw that up, get hurt or something like that.”

But Briscoe hopes to get back on the dirt in an ownership role, where he can watch someone else do the driving for him and his team.

“Hopefully, I can get my sprint car team back out there from the ownership side,” he concluded. “I’d absolutely love to have them run on the racetrack. But from a driver’s standpoint, I think I’m done, at least for the time being.”

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has covered motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010.

