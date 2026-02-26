Kyle Busch Wants Son Brexton to Break His Seemingly Unbreakable NASCAR Record

There are many idols for young and upcoming NASCAR drivers to consider as role models. Whomever it may be, the ambition would be reach their level and someday surpass it. But the one legend whose level will be a bit too hard to reach is Kyle Busch. The two-time Cup Series champion has been exemplary for almost the entirety of his career.

In the Cup Series, he has 63 wins. In the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, he has 102 wins. And in the Craftsman Truck Series, he has 68 wins. Together, that’s 233 wins. No driver in NASCAR history has more wins than him in all three series combined. With the current format, it is impossible for any driver to even come close to matching him.

But if someone were to break his record, he would prefer that it be his son, Brexton. He said in a recent interview with Fox8, “It depends on what the rules look like down the road. My years of being able to rack up so many wins were when there were no limitations on being able to run the Truck Series races and the Xfinity Series races.”

“It was pretty awesome winning 20-23 races in a season across all three series, but we will see what that looks like going forward,” he added. “All records are meant to be broken, right? Maybe I will stick around for a long, long time. Maybe someone out there will one day break it. Maybe I am training that young guy who’s going to break it. My son, Brexton.”

Brexton is currently 10 years old and has already set the racing world on fire with his victories at the grassroots level. He has displayed tremendous potential under his father’s guidance and could very well one day be the person to break Rowdy’s victory record.

He struggled a lot over the last two seasons, unable to reach Victory Lane. But he has a new crew chief this year, Jim Pohlman, and is expected to turn his form around. Glimpses of that happening were visible in Atlanta last weekend as he reached Victory Lane in the Craftsman Truck Series. The question is how many more wins he can secure before calling it quits.