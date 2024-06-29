“I Broke My Hand”: Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Epic Story Around Legendary Father’s Persona

Unknown Date; Daytona, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Sr and Dale Earnhardt Jr in victory lane after Earnhardt Sr. won the IROC race at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright USA TODAY Sports

The late great Dale Earnhardt Sr. is still very much a person of interest in the NASCAR community today thanks to his son. Dale Earnhardt Jr’s stories about his dad have captivated the racing audience for several years now. Recently, he shared one about The Intimidator accepting the 1990 Winston Cup Series championship with a broken hand. He even got the color of the cast to match his tuxedo for the NASCAR Banquet.

As per Junior, his father had to use his fists to teach trespassers a lesson. One of them had been working on his property when he saw a deer and decided to hunt it. So he, along with his friends, jumped the fence and shot the animal. The Intimidator did not appreciate that on his private property. He restrained the man who took the shot and gave him a few punches until the police arrived. One of those punches seemingly deformed his hand.

“He broke this bone on the side of his hand from his wrist to his pinky,” Junior said. “He drove home, walks in the house and Teresa’s like, “What’s going on?” he’s like, “I think I broke my hand.” We saw it and she’s like, “Yeah, I’m pretty sure it’s broken.”

Awesome Moments in NASCAR Banquet History #5. 1990 Dale Earnhardt shows up to the Banquet wearing a cast on his right hand. He had broken it whipping some guy's ass who was hunting on his property. Dale Jr told the full story on an episode of the #DJD 👇 https://t.co/ErgYpz74q3 pic.twitter.com/GCXdK94BIA — nascarman (@nascarman_rr) December 4, 2019

It’s not been a good time at the Earnhardt household of late, especially for Junior’s nephew Jeffrey Earnhardt.

The Earnhardt family mourns a loved one

The NASCAR driver was in a relationship with Street Outlaws star Lizzy Musi, who recently succumbed to breast cancer. She was battling the disease in its final stage and documented a big part of her journey on her Instagram handle. After her passing, Lizzy’s father Pat shared the news on social media on Thursday.

“Surrounded by her Family, in the comfort of her own home, Lizzy was called to heaven at 11:25 pm tonight. Thank you for all the prayers and support throughout her battle,” the post read as per People.

It’s never easy, losing a loved one, and it must have been heartbreaking for Jeffrey Earnhardt to experience it as well.