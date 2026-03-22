“I Can’t Imagine Trying to Live That Life”: Chris Buescher’s Honest Opinion About Brad Keselowski’s Legacy

Brad Keselowski will be making his 600th Cup Series start on March 29 at Martinsville Speedway. His stellar career has ample admirers in fans and fellow drivers. Among the many is his teammate, Chris Buescher. Buescher was asked what Keselowski has meant to the sport during a press conference at the Darlington Raceway. His answer echoed the sentiments of the entire fandom.

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Keselowski fulfilled a longtime dream of his by becoming a co-owner of the RFK Racing team in 2022. This dual role he plays in the garage has helped him understand the likes of Buescher on a level that other team owners cannot. And Buescher is extremely grateful for that. He showered praise on the same and expressed his disbelief about Keselowski’s work ethic.

“It has been the most unique way to talk about race cars to your ownership because anything that we are experiencing in our race car or anything that we want to be better, he’s living it at the same time,” he said. “He wants that to be better. He wants our cars to turn better in the middle, and he wants the rear to be planted in the racetrack. He understands exactly where we’re coming from.”

Buescher believes this is a result of the clear vision that his team’s co-owner had. He wanted to be a driver and a team owner. He wanted to have a say in how a race organization is run. Now, he has achieved that. Buescher gives him a lot of credit because he himself wants nothing to do with team ownership.

He sees Keselowski and realizes how tough the job is. He continued, “I have watched him run circles around us just back and forth through the shop non-stop. The amount of stuff he goes through to try and make that work, we owe him a ton of credit and probably more than he gets because it’s exhausting watching him. I can’t imagine trying to live that life the same way.”

Under his leadership, Keselowski took the RFK Racing team from being a two-car operation to a three-car team. Ryan Preece pilots the third car and has proven himself to be an excellent hire. The team is still not right there at the helm, but it is dangerously close. With a little bit of speed in its cars, it would be contending for victories every week.

Any individual in the race shop would agree that this progress is owed to Keselowski. The 2012 Cup Series champion has plenty of achievements on the race track to be proud of. But Buescher’s words prove that he has done plenty outside it as well.