Despite Quiet 2023, Ross Chastain Maintains He Can Win the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series

Three years of full-time competition is all it took for Trackhouse Racing to etch its name as one of the fastest growing teams in the current NASCAR Cup Series arena. With a strong lineup of talented drivers on board, this Chevy team looks forward to a breakthrough season this year. And just the way Ross Chastain held off the reigning Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney to win the final race of the season at Phoenix Raceway, makes him the front-face of Justin Marks’ organization and also, the athlete of whom the most is expected.

On that note, Chastain told Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports, “Don’t need any words. I know my group, I know our processes. We’ve sustained a second year and playing on a third year so, all we ask for is a chance to contend, a chance to go compete.”

Chastain’s words had an unmistakable air of confidence in them. Indeed, his championship journey throughout his brief stint in the Cup Series stands as a testimony to that confidence. With his video game move at Martinsville back in 2022, he made it to the Championship 4.

Although he failed to make it out of the round of 12 last year, his win at Nashville did lock him in the playoff rumble. So, there’s no reason for the #1 driver to consider himself as anything less than a championship contender in 2024.

Ross Chastain has high hopes for his new teammates

Trackhouse Racing will have new faces to bear its flag this year. One of them is Zane Smith, the former Truck Series champion. The 24-year-old driver will drive the team’s third entry in the Cup Series, after being loaned out by Spire Motorsports, alongside Chastain and his teammate Daniel Suarez.

According to Chastain, Trackhouse Racing is way more than just a Cup Series for its owner Justin Marks, which is true. The team has two of its most promising drivers honing their skills through its development programs.

First there is the 17-year-old Connor Zilisch who is expected to drive select races in the CARS Tour, ARCA, Trans Am, and IMSA races as well as NASCAR Truck and Xfinity Series events this year. Additionally, KIWI icon Shane van Gisbergen, who will drive full-time in the Xfinity Series and a minimum of seven races in the Cup.