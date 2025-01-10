mobile app bar

“I Definitely Endorsed Him”: Kyle Larson Makes Feelings Known About Hendrick Motorsports’ Latest Signing

Rahul Ahluwalia
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) during qualifying for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Feb 14, 2024; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) during qualifying for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Part-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver in 2025, Corey Day is the latest prodigy from Kyle Larson’s High Limit Sprint Car Racing series to catch the attention of the 2021 Cup Series champion’s team owner Rick Hendrick. The team will be endorsing the 19-year-old in upcoming Truck and Xfinity Series endeavors as well as appearances in the ARCA Menards Series as he moves up the ranks in stock car racing.

Larson showered the young driver with high praise as he vouched for his talent behind the wheel, highlighting his ability to adapt to any given scenario and machinery, just as Larson himself is regarded as doing extremely well. The #5 Chevrolet Camaro driver elaborated in an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, saying:

“He’s definitely, in my opinion, of guys who haven’t made it to the three series of NASCAR yet, he’s definitely the best prospect out there. I definitely endorsed him for sure because I’ve gotten the chance to race with him and first-hand see how good he is.”

“He’s probably the only one that I feel that I’ve raced with that looks like me almost. Same sort of driving style and very versatile and can hop into anything and can figure it out. Hopefully, he can show the world how good I know he is,” added Larson.

Coming from one of the sport’s most highly regarded drivers in the modern day and age, Corey Day will certainly be looking to make the most of the opportunities that come his way courtesy of a recommendation by Larson. It remains to be seen how well can the 19-year-old adapt to racing on asphalt as compared to his usual wheelhouse of going at it on dirt tracks.

If Larson’s ability on dirt and asphalt is anything to go by, the upcoming driver should be just fine headed into 2025 with Spire Motorsports and their HMS affiliation.

What does Rick Hendrick think of Larson’s endorsement of Corey Day?

The Hendrick Motorsports owner was convinced by both Larson and HMS Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon as both spoke in favor of Day’s on-track abilities. “When Kyle Larson and Jeff Gordon say someone is the real deal, it certainly gets your attention. Corey comes from a great racing family and, in a short time, has shown a level of talent that sets him apart,” said the team owner.

“What he’s already accomplished at this point in his career speaks volumes, and it’s been impressive to see how quickly he’s adapted to pavement. We’re excited to welcome him to our team,” he further elaborated on Day’s prospects in the top three tiers of the sport.

With the Clovis, California native already having made his debut in the NASCAR’s Truck Series in 2024, he will be seen behind the wheel once again with a part-time schedule in 2025 with his first appearance coming at Las Vegas on March 14.

