“I Didn’t Have to Talk a Lot”: Jimmie Johnson Reveals Recipe for Success Behind Financing Racing Career

Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR Cup Series career needs no introduction. Despite retiring from full-time competition over four years ago, the now driver-turned-team owner is one of the sport’s stalwarts and the sole driver to have as many championships as the great Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt.

But how did this success come about for the kid from California who grew up racing dirt bikes? The now 49-year-old opened up on his secret of how he made sure he made the necessary strides required in a driver’s early career.

“I didn’t have to talk a lot but there were these moments of pleasantries and shaking hands, just some of those common introductory skills that was the only opportunity I had to meet some very influential people. Ironically, an opinion or a decision would be made on those quick little introductions,” said Johnson on a recent podcast appearance.

Elaborating on how it is said that the first impression is often the last, and how the 7-time champion based a Hall of Fame career off this principle, the now Legacy Motor Club owner added:

“I learned that early. I made sure I had my shirt tucked in and dressed for the job that I wanted. I showed up on time. Those little details really created the opportunity. In the beginning, it’s who you know, and at some point, it’s what you know. For me, in my journey, it’s always been who I knew first and that opened the door to the opportunity.”

Johnson’s elaboration on how a driver’s career often depends on who he is in contact with early on to give him or her the opportunity to shine through is what the former Hendrick Motorsports driver preaches to the younger talent showing up in NASCAR. Making the correct contacts and introductions is key to a driver showcasing his/her talent on a stage such as the premier tier of stock car racing.

Johnson’s career was also helped by the amalgamation of a prospective stock car racing team when he was considering switching from off-road racing. He added, “I was very fortunate to meet some team owners that were based in St. Joseph, Missouri and Chevrolet also saw them as a team that can move to NASCAR someday. So there was this collision of a young driver and a young team making the journey.”

This further solidifies that making the right contacts early in his career helped him progress rapidly, especially after starting his racing career off-road and on two wheels.

Jimmie Johnson credits his dad for inculcating values that helped him grow in NASCAR

“Some of the things I learned along the way is the power of showing up on time or early and it’s funny, my dad always told me ‘ten minutes early was on time’ and I grabbed it. It resonated with me. Another mentor along the way said to dress for the job you want. This resonated well with the corporate world that exists in racing,” opined Johnson.

Crediting his dad for inculcating values that have helped him become one of, if not the greatest and most dominant driver of his time, the #48 Chevrolet and Jimmie Johnson two things that are forever etched in the minds of NASCAR fans and beyond.

The El Cajon native prefers to limit his appearances in the sport these days, with the upcoming 2025 Daytona 500 a possible opportunity to see him race in his #84 Chevrolet as the season kicks off in February next year.