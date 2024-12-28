“I Didn’t Realize How Big It Was”: Richard Petty Reacts to Emotional Tribute by NASCAR Running Through 2024 Season

The NASCAR community honored Richard Petty’s legacy in the sport with an out-of-the-box idea earlier this year, showcasing one of The King’s iconic distinguishing features. Frank Kelleher, president of the Daytona International Speedway unveiled a 1000-pound fiberglass and concrete statue of Petty’s famous cowboy hat at the Camperfest in the Hard Rock Bet Fanzone back in February of this year, honoring Petty’s lifelong achievements in stock car racing.

The now 87-year-old veteran of the sport only recently reacted to one of the life-size statues, the first of 28 that came up at Daytona earlier in the year. With the remaining statues popping up at various venues significant to the sport, the Legacy Motor Club owner joked:

“I guess, everybody sees the hat, they going to think I got the big head. It was kind of a surprise, they never showed me any pictures of it and I didn’t realize how big it was. Seeing the first one at Daytona was a big thrill.”

“Being in racing for 75 years, being in any business for 75 years is a big accomplishment. It’s not just a Richard Petty hat, it represents the family. A lot of people that didn’t realize we’ve been here this long is going to realize that,” added the 200-time NASCAR Cup race winner, rounding off the Petty family’s legacy.

Throughout 2024, Legacy Motor Club brought a King's Hat to tracks across the country, honoring the Petty family's impact on racing over the last 75 years. The King himself, @therichardpetty, saw his family's Legacy shine through this special campaign. 👑 pic.twitter.com/oIvrC31YMP — LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (@LEGACYMotorClub) December 27, 2024

“My dad’s cowboy hat is iconic and is a part of who Richard Petty is. It’s been his signature look for as long as any race fan can remember. This is a great way to celebrate our family’s heritage,” opined Kyle Petty, Richard Petty’s son and the third generation of Petty family to be involved in stock car racing.

The six-foot-tall statues are made meticulously by hand by design and theming company Tivoli Too Inc. who specialize in the fabrication of sculptures.

Developed as landmarks at tracks across the country to remind the fraternity of the impact the name Petty has had on NASCAR over the years, followers of the sport can cherish one of stock car racing’s eternal icons.

With the 2025 season getting closer as the sport prepares to go live from Daytona International Speedway for the 67th running of the famed Daytona 500, fans can witness the statue in full glory at the track, along with witnessing one of the sport’s crown jewel events. The race goes live on February 16 next year.