“We Had Kentucky Fried Chicken”: Richard Petty Recalled Having Lunch With Former President Ronald Raegan After Historic 200th NASCAR Win

When Richard Petty clinched his 200th win at the Firecracker 400 at Daytona International Speedway, it wasn’t just another entry in the record books — it was an unparalleled milestone that stands unchallenged in NASCAR history. The victory took on additional meaning with President Ronald Reagan in attendance, marking the first time a sitting U.S. President witnessed a NASCAR race live.

The post-race celebrations were equally memorable, featuring an informal meal that broke new ground: Petty and his fellow drivers shared Kentucky Fried Chicken with President Reagan. Recalling the event in an August 2023 interview with NASCAR, Petty, while gazing at a photograph of himself seated next to Reagan, reminisced,

“We had Kentucky Fried Chicken and this was taken while we was busy eating. They got Beanie Parsons way back here in the back like over here, this right here me, President (Regan), Bobby Allison… We just sat there and ate chicken…”

July 4, 1984: Richard Petty wins his 200th race and hangs out with President Ronald Reagan. pic.twitter.com/4BVjqdexlm — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) July 4, 2018

Petty continued, reflecting on the luncheon, “It was just such a neat deal to be with the president of the United States eating lunch with him with I don’t know probably a thousand people. I don’t think he eats lunch with that many people every day. I was so excited… I don’t know where what we talked about. We talked about family… I don’t have a clue of what the conversation was.”

President Reagan, serving as the Grand Marshal, initiated the race with the traditional command, delivered uniquely via a rotary phone from an altitude of 30,000 feet as he flew to Daytona Beach. Upon arrival, he made his way to the radio broadcast booth to join Ned Jarrett, who was calling the race for the Motor Racing Network.

When President Reagan shared a keen observation

After President Reagan was escorted to an upper-tier suite above the Campbell grandstands and subsequently to the booth, he shared an astute review. He remarked,

“I’ve noticed one thing already. I’ve been here only a short time, but I’ve noticed that if you’re trying to look at the number on the car, you better look when they’re down the track a ways. You’re not going to see it when they go by here.”

Having a background as a sports announcer, Reagan noted his relief that his announcing days primarily involved sports like baseball and football, along with some swimming events. Reflecting on the frenetic pace at the racetrack, he commented, “I was having an awful lot of laps when I was trying to figure out who was where.”