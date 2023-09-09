“I Do the Dishes All the Time”: Retiring Kevin Harvick Lets NASCAR Fans In on Life Off the Track

The final season of Kevin Harvick has been an emotional one, with fans across the country flocking to races to watch the veteran one last time. What has made the season even more special is the social media team at Stewart-Haas Racing through countless posts to bring Happy Harvick closer to the fans. This week, the SHR handle posted a video on their account where the 2014 Cup Series champion answered some questions about himself off the track.

For much of his long career, Harvick has been one of the most accessible drivers for the fans, opening up to them in both actions and speech. This year, the social media team at SHR has scored multiple home runs with posts about Harvick involving Tony Stewart, his wife DeLana, and at times, even his children.

Kevin Harvick makes some revelations about himself in the SHR video

In a game of ‘This or That’, Harvick had to specify his preference between two things, ranging from his behavior to his habits. When asked if given the option between doing the laundry or dishes, Harvick replied, “I do the dishes all the time so let’s go dishes.”

While Harvick prefers to take his phone to the bathroom most times, he does prefer text over call on most occasions.

“Depends on my mood but text is easier”

Harvick, who is one of the most competitive drivers on the track, gave a straightforward and predictable answer to being loved or feared by people around him, saying, “Depends on who you’re with. Feared from everyone but your family.”

Kevin Harvick’s life as a driver changed after son Keelan’s birth

In another touching video posted by SHR, Harvick’s wife DeLana spoke about how the #4 driver’s life and behavior changed after the birth of their son Keelan in 2012.

“There was a huge change in Kevin when we had Keelan. I think he, he made some poor choices early on, because I think he rebelled a lot because I think he was trying to fight against that ‘I’m going to make my own way in this sport’.”

“As he matured a lot, and it took some time, I think he realized that the things that he was doing on track really wasn’t beneficial. But honestly the biggest key happened to be when we had Keelan. He wanted to be his hero, he wanted to do the right thing.”

After Keelan grew up, Harvick wanted to make sure he set the best example for his son, owning up to his mistakes and promising to always do the right things. To be fair, Harvick had no choice; for many weekends, Keelan himself a budding racer, was always around the garage, supporting his father and observing his idol closely on the track and around other drivers.