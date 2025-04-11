“I Don’t Care About Travis Kelce”: NASCAR Star and Taylor Swift’s Schoolmate Worn Out By Questions About the Pop Icon

Sep 8, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce look on in the men’s singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Josh Berry, by his own admission, attended the same school as Taylor Swift, yet he’s clearly reached his limit in answering incessant queries about Swift and her personal life. Interestingly, motorsports driver Josef Newgarden was Berry’s classmate as well, but Swift’s immense popularity invariably steals the spotlight, leaving Berry desperate to steer clear of the topic.

Advertisement

In a recent episode of Rubbin is Racing, when once again confronted with questions about Swift and Newgarden, Berry candidly voiced his weariness, remarking:

“It’s one of those things when you’re like doing an interview one day and somebody’s like, hey, what’s a funny crazy story about you, right? And I’m like, oh, I went to school with Taylor Swift, and you don’t think that that’s that big of a deal.”

“But I mean, good gosh! Man, every time it never ends. And then she starts dating Travis Kelce, and it all comes back again, and I’m like I don’t care about Travis Kelce, like I don’t care, and it never ends,” he continued.

Regarding Josef Newgarden, Berry shed some light on their rapport, mentioning that since joining Wood Brothers Racing, which maintains a technical alliance with Team Penske, the two drivers have seen more of each other.

Berry openly expressed great respect for Newgarden, narrating a brief anecdote from the off-season. Courtesy of their mutual partner, PPG, the duo revisited their alma mater in Hendersonville. They addressed a class of students, interacted, and posed for pictures.

The kids had a field day teasing Berry and Newgarden after uncovering their old yearbook photos. Berry, however, finds it amusing that despite sharing the same classrooms, neither realized they both had racing in their blood.

As of now, both are steering their own courses with their respective teams in different series, but discovering their shared school connection seems to have strengthened their bond.