mobile app bar

“I Don’t Care About Travis Kelce”: NASCAR Star and Taylor Swift’s Schoolmate Worn Out By Questions About the Pop Icon

Neha Dwivedi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Sep 8, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce look on in the men’s singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Sep 8, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce look on in the men’s singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Josh Berry, by his own admission, attended the same school as Taylor Swift, yet he’s clearly reached his limit in answering incessant queries about Swift and her personal life. Interestingly, motorsports driver Josef Newgarden was Berry’s classmate as well, but Swift’s immense popularity invariably steals the spotlight, leaving Berry desperate to steer clear of the topic.

In a recent episode of Rubbin is Racing, when once again confronted with questions about Swift and Newgarden, Berry candidly voiced his weariness, remarking:

“It’s one of those things when you’re like doing an interview one day and somebody’s like, hey, what’s a funny crazy story about you, right? And I’m like, oh, I went to school with Taylor Swift, and you don’t think that that’s that big of a deal.”

“But I mean, good gosh! Man, every time it never ends. And then she starts dating Travis Kelce, and it all comes back again, and I’m like I don’t care about Travis Kelce, like I don’t care, and it never ends,” he continued.

Regarding Josef Newgarden, Berry shed some light on their rapport, mentioning that since joining Wood Brothers Racing, which maintains a technical alliance with Team Penske, the two drivers have seen more of each other.

Berry openly expressed great respect for Newgarden, narrating a brief anecdote from the off-season. Courtesy of their mutual partner, PPG, the duo revisited their alma mater in Hendersonville. They addressed a class of students, interacted, and posed for pictures.

The kids had a field day teasing Berry and Newgarden after uncovering their old yearbook photos. Berry, however, finds it amusing that despite sharing the same classrooms, neither realized they both had racing in their blood.

As of now, both are steering their own courses with their respective teams in different series, but discovering their shared school connection seems to have strengthened their bond.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 3000 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

Share this article

Don’t miss these