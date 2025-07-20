Connor Zilisch Elaborates on the Mental Shift That Allowed Him to Run Consistently Better in NASCAR

Connor Zilisch has been turning heads in NASCAR, showcasing versatility that sets him apart as one of the rare drivers excelling on both ovals and road courses. While road courses were once his stronghold, he has sharpened his craft to claim victories on tracks far outside his comfort zone. This transformation stems from a shift in mindset.

Zilisch, the winner of Saturday’s Xfinity race at Dover, was speaking during a media session. He said, “The beginning of the year, I was so nervous. I was like, ‘Man! I got to do so well, I got to perform.’ And when I stopped caring so much, I started running better. I think that’s very hard to do; it’s very hard to get over those nerves. But when you’re able to, it certainly makes a difference.”

An avid road course racer with aspirations of competing in Formula One, Zilisch has also worked hard to master ovals, a commitment reflected in his recent results. After winning his debut Xfinity race at Watkins Glen last year, he has already bagged four wins this season, two on road courses at COTA and Sonoma, and two on ovals at Pocono and Dover.

Discussing his approach to both disciplines at Dover, Zilisch remarked, “I’ve always hated the term road course ringer. I don’t want to be a ringer. I want to be a guy who can show up anywhere and win, and I’m doing my best to try and prove that. But still, I have a long way to go with my learning processes.

“Even just from February to today, I’m a completely different driver. Personally, I don’t feel like it, but clearly the results are showing it. And I just feel way more comfortable. I don’t have any nerves when I show up to the track.”

“(@J_Allgaier‘s) like a dad to us, he’s so valuable to our team” – @ConnorZilisch shares what it means having Allgaier as a veteran teammate at @JRMotorsports. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/QS1mo6ohNA — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) July 20, 2025

Zilisch’s journey began with go-karts at age five in 2011, and over the next decade, he worked on his skills in karting before making the jump to cars in 2021. Initially competing in the United States, his breakthrough came in 2017 when he won the Mini Rok World Championship in South Garda, Italy.

He then returned to Europe, racing in the FIA OKJ class from 2018 to 2020, reaching the “A” final in the OKJ World Championship in both 2019 and 2020. His transition to cars in 2021 was equally impressive.

In the Mazda MX-5 Cup Series at Atlanta, Zilisch logged finishes of P22 and P5 in his first two starts. The following season, he secured a P4 finish at Daytona and went on to claim four road course wins. By 2022, he captured his first oval win at Orange County Speedway in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series.

All eyes are now on Zilisch’s next chapter, with the likelihood of him stepping into a Next Gen Cup car for Trackhouse Racing next season, a move that will test his mettle at the highest level.