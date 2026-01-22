RFK Insider Gives Update About Brad Keselowski’s Participation for the Daytona 500

Brad Keselowski will not take part in the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, the season’s ceremonial opener, after suffering an injury to his right femur during a skiing trip last month. He underwent surgery, and while the recovery has been long, his focus remains on being ready for the Daytona 500.

RFK Racing president Chip Bowers recently provided further clarity on the veteran driver’s status and the team’s timeline toward a return for the sport’s biggest race, expressing optimism about the recovery.

“He is so enthusiastic and energetic. His rehab is going really well. He’s really bullish on his ability to be in the car for Daytona. Everything’s going as planned,” Bowers began saying on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio .

Bowers added that Keselowski has already logged time in the simulator, indicating tangible progress and growing confidence within the organization. That confidence extends beyond his health, as RFK Racing plans to attack the Daytona 500 with four cars, a strategy that further bolsters belief inside the camp.

“We’re excited and feel really confident that Corey in the fourth car, it’s because we’ve got our primary drivers in the #6, #17, and #60 heading into the race,” Bowers explained, pointing to the depth of the lineup as a competitive advantage.

Meanwhile, Keselowski has closely followed medical guidance since the injury, adhering precisely to the rehabilitation plan as prescribed. Doctors, within minutes of diagnosing the injury and as conversations were already being lined up, told him he could return in roughly eight weeks, provided he fully committed to the recovery process.

Once X-rays confirmed the injury was a clean break, free of the complications they initially feared might emerge, optimism grew that Daytona remained within reach, assuming no setbacks intervened.

Medical timelines suggested his leg could heal in time for the Clash, yet Keselowski acknowledged that healing does not automatically translate to race readiness. He would not have the chance to stress-test his body in competition or endure the physical toll of several hours inside a stock car to evaluate how his leg responds under race conditions.

That uncertainty prompted him to decide to step aside from Bowman Gray and place Corey LaJoie in the seat while Keselowski prioritized Daytona.

The injury occurred when Keselowski slipped on ice while exiting his vehicle, resulting in a broken right femur. The severity of the injury required emergency surgery in Boone, North Carolina. While the fracture was significant, it was not compound, meaning the bone did not break through the skin.

The greater challenge, however, came from associated nerve damage. That is why rehabilitation has focused not only on bone healing but also on encouraging nerve reconnection. At this stage, the veteran driver remains deep in recovery as he works toward a return on NASCAR’s biggest stage.