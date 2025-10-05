mobile app bar

NASCAR Fans Say Ty Gibbs “Shouldn’t Be Snapping Back at Reporters” After Tense Media Exchange

Neha Dwivedi
Published

Aug 31, 2025; Darlington, South Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Gibbs (54) during the Cookouts Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Aug 31, 2025; Darlington, South Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Gibbs (54) during the Cookouts Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. | Credits- Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Ty Gibbs had kept his distance from the media following his clash with Denny Hamlin at New Hampshire last month. But ahead of the Charlotte Roval race, the final event of the Round of 12, he finally took questions on the matter.

The 23-year-old spoke about his relationship with Hamlin amid recent tensions. But when pressed for more, he lost his cool and snapped at reporters. Needless to say, the way Gibbs reacted didn’t sit right with the NASCAR community.

When one journalist reminded him that he had previously described Hamlin as family and asked whether he still felt the same way, Gibbs flipped the question, saying, “What do you think? What do you think? How do you think I should feel? I’m asking you. I’m going to reverse the question.”

When the reporter responded that he saw them as brothers, Gibbs added, “Yeah. I mean, I grew up around all these guys, and I appreciated them a lot, and I want the best for my team as well. So, I think we figured a lot of things out.”

Fans felt Gibbs’ tone was unwarranted. “Wouldn’t have had to answer questions like these if he didn’t run away from reporters last week. It would be a non-issue,” commented a fan on X.

Another mocked him, saying, “There are many ways he could have answered that. Using the Uno reverse on the reporter was not one of them. It amazes me that, having a man like his grandfather to look up to, he chooses to act like this for everyone to see.”

Others were harsher. “He’s accomplished jack squat in the cup series; he really shouldn’t be snapping back at reporters for asking an honest question. Typical silver spoon kid,” they wrote. Another piled on, saying, “Isn’t he out of the playoffs? Why even ask him any questions? He is an immature, little spoiled punk.

Gibbs, however, did address the on-track incident indirectly, saying, “I don’t think you’re gonna have getting wrecked for sure. You know, I don’t think that that’s ideal, but it happens sometimes, it’s racing, and we’re racing professional Motorsports and cars. And sometimes they’re harder to control at times.”

The #54 driver hinted that he and Hamlin had discussed what happened behind closed doors. And they decided to keep the details under wraps, leaving everyone guessing what truly went down between the Joe Gibbs Racing teammates.

