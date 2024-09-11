“I Don’t Do This For Fun”: Joey Logano’s Candid Admission on NASCAR Career

Race car drivers get into the sport because they feel the thrill of speed from a very young age. That’s what gets the adrenaline going for a lot of these drivers. Sometimes, even if a driver doesn’t finish high up in the points, they can have a fun race. Joey Logano also loves the speed and has fun while racing. However, there is a lot more to this sport than just having fun. At the end of the day, these are all highly competitive athletes who only want to win races.

“I think people like racing. We all do this because we like racing. We like to drive fast. I enjoy it for the most part. For me, honestly, I don’t do this for fun. I do it to win. We do it to make money, right? That’s what we do. To put championships and get trophies. That’s why we do it,” he said in a recent media interaction.

The Team Penske star was a winner recently as he took the checkered flag at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday. The win put him straight into the round of 12, a much-needed achievement for the two-time Cup Series champion. He had been eliminated in the first round itself last season and there was a lot of negativity about how he had run at the time. This year, things have changed for the better.

He can take it easy for the remaining two races of the round but scoring points in those races will help his chances in the following round. Watkins Glen and Bristol are both tricky tracks and with Goodyear coming up with a new tire compound, it will be interesting to see how things turn out.

Logano explains when he has fun with racing

The competitive side will always be inside every driver but everyone enjoys racing, that’s what drove them to this profession. Logano believes that no matter how competitive things might get, the drivers are still kids at heart, getting a lot of adrenaline out of racing and speed. The Team Penske star looks for opportunities to compete even when the season’s not going on and he’s at home.

“It’s no different when I get home during the week, the one thing I want to do is go ride my quad, race go-karts. We still enjoy that. It’s still fun to have that in your heart. Nothing has changed since I was a kid. You still end up liking this stuff a lot,” he added.

The veteran is in the hunt for a third Cup Series championship this season, an honor only a few greats have earned over the years. It will put him in that conversation as one of the greatest NASCAR drivers of all time. Some believe that he already is.