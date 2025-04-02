“I No Longer Expect That”: Kyle Larson Insider’s Honest Admission Around Team’s Performance Expectations Amid Strong Start

Just like the last few years, Kyle Larson has shown promising results this season as well in the first seven starts by bagging a win, three top-5 finishes, and one top-10 finish. Despite winning six races last year, the #5 HMS driver didn’t break into the final four, stressing the need for consistent performance and maintaining momentum throughout the season.

That’s why even Larson’s crew chief has shifted his focus from mere results to scrutinizing the finer points of the team’s operations, ensuring that attention to detail will naturally lead to successful outcomes.

Following Larson’s victory at Homestead, his crew chief, Cliff Daniels, reflected on this new philosophy, stating:

“My expectation now is not the outcome, not to win. I no longer expect that… now my expectation is just the team function and the process, and performance of the team. Adjustments on the car, calling strategy, having clean pit stops, getting on and off pit road clean – if we stack all those things the right way, hopefully, the outcome takes care of itself.”

He recognizes the natural highs and lows that punctuate a racing season; a driver may lead the pack in one event only to trail at the back in the next.

Consequently, his focus is squarely on building momentum, understanding its potential impact, yet not letting race outcomes define it. He explained, “I think momentum can be a real thing in the sport, but we try to decouple our momentum as a team from necessarily the result.”

However, the type of momentum he emphasized pertains to the entire team’s operation — how they prepare, establish a weekly rhythm, communicate, and continuously strive for improvement. Cliff believes the internal process is far more critical than the superficial assessment of race results.

Daniels expressed satisfaction with the current state of their processes within the #5 team. His aim is for the team to continue evolving on a weekly basis. Presently, Kyle Larson holds the second spot in the standings, just 16 points shy of the leader, William Byron.

It remains to be seen whether he can secure a spot in the Championship 4 this season, especially given the demanding schedule of the High Limit Racing series and his commitment to a second double-duty stint.