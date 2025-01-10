mobile app bar

“I Don’t Like This”: NASCAR Slammed for Inconsistency After Latest Update on Mexico Cup Series Debut

Jul 1, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) drives along Grant Park during practice and qualifying for the Chicago Street Race.

NASCAR fans never let an opportunity slide when it comes to blaming the governing body for inconsistent decision-making. While fans of the sport do not cut the governance any slack, it has to also be noted that sometimes NASCAR is also guilty of making weird and iffy decisions heading into race weekends which tend to confuse the fanbase, triggering such a reaction.

The latest instance came when stock car racing followers were irked with the governing body as they allowed Cup Series drivers to participate in the Xfinity Series race as the sport debuts in Mexico this year.

While drivers from the highest echelon were not permitted to participate in the junior series during the inaugural Chicago City Street Race, NASCAR seems to have made an exception for Mexico, as confirmed by Bob Pockrass.

“I don’t like this. It just makes the Xfinity race a Cup test session,” opined one fan on the decision, voicing his concerns over Cup Series drivers and teams using the race on Saturday to gather as much data as possible for their race on Sunday.

“Cup drivers will be leeching all the rides leaving less room for regional drivers to shoot their shot. Bad,” chimed in another fan with concerns over the lack of seats for fresh and/or local talent to participate in the series. “Just a confirmation of more inconsistency by NASCAR,” simply wrote one fan, making their feelings known in the least number of words possible.

The move from the governing body comes as a shock to the fanbase especially after it was NASCAR itself that decided to limit Cup drivers from participating in Xfinity Series races courtesy of Kyle Busch’s dominance, which prompted them to make a rule just to stop that from happening.

Why has NASCAR changed the rule for their 2025 Mexico debut?

According to reports from notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the rule change has been implemented by the governance to increase the amount of time fans get to interact and see their favorite drivers on the track.

Given the sport’s only appearance in Mexico at the moment, this could allow fans to have the opportunity to see their drivers twice, especially since no other race on the calendar comes geographically close to Mexico City.

“My guess is that for the Mexican fans and as far away Mexico City is from any other Cup race, they wouldn’t mind some Cup names in that Xfinity race so those fans who follow the sport can see them twice,” wrote Pockrass on Twitter.

This could also be a tactic by the governance to allow home hero Daniel Suarez to have essentially double the track time as he makes the sole Mexican national to race in the highest echelon of stock car racing today.  It remains to be seen how well the new ruling for the weekend unfolds as the sport heads to Mexico in June this year.

