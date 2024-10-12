‘I Don’t Think You…’: US Marine Corps Veteran’s Biggest Gripe With NASCAR Champ Tony Stewart

Tony Stewart recently climbed back into a stock car, not for a competitive race but to support a cause close to his heart. After nearly a year away from stock cars, the SHR owner participated in the Smoke Show fundraiser, an event that successfully raised $78,000 for Speedway Children’s Charities to aid children across North Texas.

While the event consistently supports Speedway Children’s Charity, having done so for the past 14 years, this time was particularly special for Stewart as he had the honor of driving alongside 99-year-old WWII veteran Don Graves. The event raises funds for SSC to distribute among various non-profit organizations while also bringing joy to people like Graves, a survivor of Iwo Jima.

The US Marine Corps veteran had the honor of starting the event by singing the national anthem, followed by a ride in a stock car with Stewart himself. After completing three laps and returning to the pit stop, Stewart shared his nerves about the experience,

“It was a little nerve-wracking. I haven’t been in a stock car for a year and then find out your very first ride is a war hero. Definitely wanted to make a good impression on him. The biggest thing I was really nervous about wasn’t crashing the car with him in there. It was getting done with the ride and him going ‘I don’t think you gave me a hundred percent,'” with a big smile.

Meanwhile, Graves shared sheer excitement and happiness following his ride alongside the three-time NASCAR Cup champion. He admitted, “I was scared at first, I’ll be honest,” said Graves. “I’ve never done that before. After we got going, I watched him shift, downshift, everything, I said ‘Heck, this guy knows what he’s doing. But I gotta tell you, I enjoyed it. I really did. Next year, I’m ready to go again!”

Since the inception of the event in 2008, Stewart and his team have raised over $2 million having awarded 22 grants totaling $210,180, benefiting over 20,000 children in 2023 alone.

Stewart secures his first NHRA Drag Racing Championship

Stewart, who is celebrated for driving and excelling across various motorsports disciplines, has now won another title, though this one was a regional competition.

He won the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series North Central Division crown this past Saturday in St. Louis. Starting from the P2 qualifying position, the SHR owner dominated the eliminations.

The Stewart-Haas Racing team owner moved his McPhillips Racing Top Alcohol dragster past Gary Pritchett, who was leading the championship by 21 points, clocking an impressive ET of 5.216 seconds at 274.16 mph.

Following the victory, Stewart now ranks ninth in the Top Fuel dragster standings, with just three events left in the 2023 national schedule.