“I Don’t Want Any Help”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Takes This Aspect of Christmas Very Seriously

Christmas is right around the corner, and preparations for the holidays are in full swing in the Earnhardt household. One of the most important elements that brings life to the festival is the Christmas tree, a decision the whole family usually weighs in on. This year, however, Dale Jr. wanted to be left alone.

Advertisement

In a recent episode of The Dale Jr. Download podcast, Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared how he set up a Christmas tree in his house all by himself, only to face some light-hearted criticism from his wife over the size of the tree.

“We got a nine-foot tree sitting on the lot. Looking at its shape and size, I go, ‘It’s a good-looking tree.’ We get it home. I put it in the stand. I bring it into the house, all that good stuff. The tree has to be live. Amy doesn’t do anything but real deals,” the NASCAR legend said.

“The tree needs to be as big as it can be. But I don’t want any help. I’ll pick it up myself, put it in the house myself.”

The criteria were that the tree had to be big enough, but not too big. Dale Jr. had been feeling quite content with himself and his choice after placing the tree in the house and getting it ready to be decorated. That was when his wife, Amy, delivered a blow. He said, “She’s like, ‘Man, it’s kind of small.’”

Dale Jr. temporarily convinced her that it was a good tree and tried to lift her spirits. However, his friend Sonny McCurdy arrived at their house the next day and shared the same opinion.

Laughing about how the entire ordeal unfolded, Dale Jr. revealed that Amy had begun putting decorative lights on the tree and had shared pictures of it on Instagram.

Dale Jr. has waited a while to get into the Christmas mood

Some people like to dive into preparing for Christmas as soon as Halloween is over. Some wait until Thanksgiving is behind them. Dale Jr. doesn’t belong to either crowd. He relies on a radio station to signal him when to start getting into the holiday mood.

He detailed earlier this year, “I got a little radio out in the garage. It’s on all the time. Turn down low. When that station starts playing Christmas music, you should start slowly piecing it together. Alright, today we’re gonna do it.. this bucket. And then the next day we’re going to get this… put this thing out, the next thing, we’ll shop for a tree.”

The NASCAR icon likes the entire process of decorating their house to be done in a week or two.