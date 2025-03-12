“Jesus This is a Bad Take”: NASCAR Fans in Disagreement With Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Stand on Joey Logano’s Phoenix Penalty

Joey Logano started from the top 5 for the second time this season, yet once again fell short of securing a top-ten finish. Starting from the front row at Phoenix, Logano assumed command after overtaking William Byron, but his momentum took a nosedive on Lap 18 when officials penalized him for dipping below the yellow line before crossing the start-finish line during the race restart. Displeased, Logano was overheard protesting, “No way. It was freakin’ nothing. That is ridiculous!” Echoing his sentiments, Dale Earnhardt Jr. publicly supported Logano — a stance that sparked an immediate backlash among NASCAR fans.

Advertisement

On a recent episode of “The Dale Jr. Download” podcast, Earnhardt Jr. explicitly advocated for Logano, suggesting that NASCAR could have exercised discretion and issued a mere caution for such a minor infraction.

He stated, “That would have been a moment to say look man, ‘we’re not gonna Torpedo Joey’s Day over about 12 inches of asphalt.’ It would have been a good time to say… ‘All right, everybody, we’re sending out a warning the #22 car was aggressive there stop doing it.’”

Earnhardt Jr. further characterized NASCAR’s ruling as excessively “nitpicky,” arguing it unfairly compromised the Team Penske driver’s race. Conversely, his co-host TJ Major presented a contrasting viewpoint, stressing the strategic significance of shorter tracks.

According to Major, Logano gained a clear advantage by turning first at the start/finish, thereby making it tougher for competitors to mount a challenge afterward.

Was it necessary to penalize Joey Logano? TJ’s last word about it is too good. Watch the full @DaleJr Download here ➡️ https://t.co/yqHfjLfmwl pic.twitter.com/wV50U1IYAg — Dirty Mo Media (@DirtyMoMedia) March 11, 2025

Major maintained that NASCAR was right to impose a penalty, reasoning that without firm action, Logano could have continued pushing the envelope until it became blatantly unacceptable.

Fans aligning with TJ Majors expressed disagreement with Dale Jr.’s viewpoint, emphasizing, “Gotta have rules in place and a consequence for breaking them. Should they give warnings every week before penalty on pit road speed? What about under the yellow line at super speedway? If there is a rule, enforce it! Otherwise do away with the rule.”

Another supporter acknowledged Junior’s perspective in part but accentuated the necessity of strict enforcement, stating, “I agree that sometimes you have to draw the line sometimes, because you are gonna keep pushing until you find that line. It was nitpicky, but necessary.”

Commending TJ Majors for his stance, another fan remarked succinctly, “Kudos to TJ, he is right, rules are rules and the fans would have thrown a conniption fit if Joey wasn’t penalized and someone else was later in the race.”

Meanwhile, one enthusiast bluntly criticized Junior’s opinion, asserting, “Jesus this is a bad take Dale. You know as a racer if you’re given an inch you’ll take a mile.”

NASCAR Cup Series Managing Director explains Logano’s Phoenix penalty

Appearing on SiriusXM Radio’s The Morning Drive on Tuesday, NASCAR Cup Series Managing Director Brad Moran elaborated on the rationale behind the penalty against Logano.

Moran emphasized that, after thoroughly reviewing driver footage along with the detailed notes distributed to drivers and crew chiefs concerning the rules specific to each racetrack, the guidelines were unequivocal.

Drivers had to establish their lane one line above the inside painted line and were prohibited from moving downward until after crossing the start-finish line.

Logano, occupying a front-row position at that juncture, failed to maintain the mandated lane above the inside line. According to Moran, such an oversight sets a precarious example, encouraging other competitors to follow suit and potentially causing widespread confusion. Consequently, Moran stressed that the penalty was straightforward, leaving no room for ambiguity or discretionary judgment.

Though Logano valiantly battled his way back through the pack, the punishment compelled him to prematurely utilize one of his allocated option tire sets, ultimately limiting his recovery to a 13th-place finish by race end.