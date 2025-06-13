“I Don’t Want That Heat”: Ryan Blaney Intends on Being an “Easy Pass” for Daniel Suárez in Mexico This Sunday

Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suárez will be the man under the spotlight this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series travels to Mexico City. A native of Monterrey, Mexico, Suárez moved to the United States to become a professional race car driver in the highest echelons of stock car racing and is now ready for a grand homecoming.

The entire nation will undoubtedly welcome him with great jubilation, and with that in mind, Ryan Blaney has self-imposed an important rule.

He said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, “I have one rule. Do not, by any circumstances, wreck Daniel Suárez this weekend. That is the only rule that I have because I would get just booed out of the stadium. You couldn’t get to the bus fast enough. Do not wreck the hometown guy. The national driver. So, that’s my only rule.”

Amusingly, Blaney even personally called a truce with Suárez. “Daniel, I’m gonna be an easy pass if you’re around me, if you’re listening. And you don’t have to worry about me dive-bombing you and taking a chance. Because I don’t want that heat on me of being hated by a whole country if I spin you out,” he added.

Suárez’s popularity in Mexico City exceeds that of any other active driver. The others would be wise if they decided not to mess with him as well.

Moreover, it is not just the Cup Series field that needs to step back from him. He will also be racing in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports on Saturday. That is another set of drivers who will need to be wary of him.

Suárez is eager to perform in front of his hometown crowd

The No. 99 driver is currently in the final year of his contract with Trackhouse Racing. It has not been guaranteed yet that he will get to retain his seat beyond 2025. As tricky as this situation may be, Suárez is trying his best to focus on the matter at hand.

“It’s definitely a distraction. I won’t sit here and tell you that it doesn’t really matter. I’m trying to be as smart as possible and to put all this stuff on the side and just do my thing on the track,” he said.

Every Mexican motorsports fan has someone to root for in Suárez. He has been in the country six times this past year to promote the event. Avoiding a DNF will be his top priority this weekend.