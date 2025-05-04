Will Tony Stewart Be Upset If Kyle Larson Breaks His Double Duty Record? NASCAR Legend Gives Prized Response

The calendar will soon roll down to the Memorial Day Weekend this month, and the air will be filled with chants of the name Kyle Larson. The crowds at Indianapolis and Charlotte will look upon the Hendrick Motorsports driver’s car with the expectation that a remarkable piece of history will be created in front of their eyes as he attempts to complete the Double Duty.

His attempt in 2024 failed due to weather and misfortune. But the one takeaway from it was the confidence that he is more than capable of being successful in this challenge of completing the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. Amidst all the hearts beating in excitement, there could be one that beats in anxiousness for Larson’s success could end a record that this man set.

It is that of Tony Stewart. The three-time Cup Series champion is the only driver to attempt the Double and finish in the lead lap of both races. He achieved the feat in 2001, finishing sixth in the Indy 500 and third in the Coca-Cola 600. This is an incredibly tall benchmark for Larson to live up to. But anyone who has watched him race can attest to the fact that there is nothing he is incapable of.

So, is Tony Stewart actually worried that Larson might be better than him? The icon was asked this question in the recent episode of the Rubbin is Racing podcast.

He said, “No! Not at all! Man, I am a huge Kyle Larson fan! I grew up racing in the dirt space just like he did. I am a fan! Records are made to be broken. It’s inevitable. It’s gonna happen at some point. I think Kyle is the guy who could legitimately do that.”

There are a lot of parallels between Stewart and Larson. They’re both regarded as elite racers for their ability to participate and win races across multiple racing disciplines. Their burning need to achieve accolades in more than just NASCAR is seen as a quality that a driver who can be considered the best in the world must have. It is because of this that Larson deems Stewart a mentor to him.

So, it goes without saying that he would be beyond pleased with this confidence that Stewart has expressed in him. But then, he would also do well to remember the warning that the veteran imparted. He pointed out how Larson could race blindfolded at Charlotte and still have a shot to win. But the race at Indianapolis is not going to be the same. He just cannot afford mistakes.

He stressed that the Indy 500 will be the tougher race of the two and that every one of Larson’s crew will have to be perfect in their jobs. All that’s left to do is await the arrival of May 25 and possibly witness greatness unfold.