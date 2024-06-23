Why Ryan Blaney Has No Problem With NASCAR Drivers’ “Desperation Moves” in Races

NASCAR Cup Series full-timer Ryan Blaney solidified his place in the upcoming 2024 Playoffs after visiting victory lane in Iowa last weekend. The #12 Ford Mustang driver from Roger Penske’s stock car racing camp redeemed his heartbreak from earlier this month after he ran out of fuel on the last lap of the Cup Series event at Gateway Motorsports Park.

Blaney’s 2024 title defense seems to be on course with his recent victory. However, with nine races left to go during the regular season this year, many drivers will be looking to replicate the Team Penske driver’s accomplishment from last Sunday. This would in turn see on-track aggression ramp up as the sport inches closer to the postseason.

With drivers sitting outside the cut line further inclined toward making aggressive moves to advance to the playoffs, Blaney touched on how he understands the on-track implications of drivers sitting in the playoffs bubble.

“I get reminded of it, like, hey, this guy’s, he might be desperate to win, he’s out, by a good bit he’s got to win the race. So that just kind of gives me a little bit of heads up of, hey, you know, might be some desperation moves that are gonna be thrown just so I can be prepared for it.”

Who will answer to New Hampshire? 🦞 SUNDAY | 2:30 p.m. ET | @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/OcO1DHCxc2 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 19, 2024

He added, “You’re not gonna give up any positions for anybody. I try to understand in my shoes if that does happen, I get it. I’d do the same thing if I was in that person’s position for the win and they need to win and I get roughed up, that’s just part of it. I get it but it is nice to have that reminder.”

Veteran drivers such as Joey Logano and Kyle Busch also find themselves on the wrong end of the playoff spectrum as of now. With Busch’s persistent struggles at Richard Childress Racing taking a toll on his results, it would not be surprising if the #8 Chevrolet driver tried to capitalize at the slightest opportunity of advancing to the postseason.

Ryan Blaney previews Shane van Gisbergen’s Chicago Street Race performance

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion also touched on what he expects out of last year’s Chicago City Street Race winner this season. During media availability ahead of Sunday’s event, Blaney touched on how he expects van Gisbergen’s advantage from last year to be somewhat neutralized this season.

“I don’t know if he’ll have as much of an advantage this year because everyone was kind of in the same boat last year as far as first time there. He probably had a little bit of a leg up on everybody. Hopefully, we can all draw a little bit closer to him at that place to where he doesn’t embarrass us like he did last year.”

It remains to be seen if the Cup Series field can reign van Gisbergen back this season on the streets of Windy City.