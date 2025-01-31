“I Earned the Right to Have Some Swagger”: Why Jimmie Johnson Feels Like a ‘Rookie’ Despite Stellar NASCAR Career

May 22, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Chip Ganassi Racing driver Jimmie Johnson (48) sits in his pits before the top 12 qualifying practice for the qualifying of the 106th Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Jimmie Johnson feels like the new kid on the block in NASCAR all over again, despite his roster of seven Cup Series championships equalling the late great Dale Earnhardt. Looking at the sport from the perspective of a team owner now rather than just a driver, the former full-timer is getting to know the ownership side of the sport and what is needed to succeed while at the helm of a race team.

Advertisement

“It feels like 2002. I’m the new guy. I have the yellow stripe on my back,” said Johnson, referencing the rookie stripes new drivers were mandated to carry on their cars until recently. With his driving credentials no longer holding as much weight, the #84 Toyota driver also touched on his confidence levels, harking back to his 2002 debut as a driver.

“The 1.0 of Jimmie was a driver, and I earned the right to have some swagger and confidence in how I walked through the garage, and I find myself starting all over again,” said the 49-year-old.

Legacy Motor Club, previously known as Petty GMS, saw Johnson take on the role of an owner in 2023 with Richard Petty and Maury Gallagher, the team’s founder. A year after retiring from his full-time driving career and his stint in the NTT IndyCar Series, Johnson’s confidence in the future of NASCAR and his desire to grow in the industry saw him take the plunge.

Looking forward to showing how Legacy MC has prepared behind the scenes with actual performance on the track, an aspect that has been missing up until now, the former Hendrick Motorsports driver applauded Gallagher.

Now the acting ambassador of the team, he said, “I know it’s been hard to see with the performance on track, and last year switching manufacture was just way more of a challenge than we could have ever thought. But his (Gallagher’s) commitment, the capital investment put into it, he has set us up. We really look forward to showing that in the ’25 season.”

Johnson’s expectations from the team this year

Johnson is looking forward to one of the two full-time drivers from his race team, John Hunter Nemechek or Erik Jones to qualify into the postseason this year. As the 2025 regular season inches closer with the 67th Daytona 500, Johnson expects a victory from either team this year, even if it comes at a superspeedway.

This would show the team’s progress on the track, with a playoff bid for either of the drivers, announcing the team’s long-term intent in NASCAR.

It remains to be seen how the year pans out for the organization, with the benefits from the manufacturer swap to Toyota also possibly showing up during the year. Ultimately, one thing is for certain — Johnson, despite his championship credentials, is forced to watch his step as he delves into NASCAR ownership. His feeling like a rookie once again comes as a natural progression.