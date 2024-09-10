“I Hate It”: Denny Hamlin Full of Sympathy for Martin Truex Jr., Does Not Dismiss Comeback at Watkins Glen

NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr (right) talks with driver Denny Hamlin (left) during practice for the Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Gibbs Racing veteran and driver of the #11 Toyota Camry XSE fielded by Coach Gibbs in the NASCAR Cup Series, Denny Hamlin is one driver who has teamed up alongside Martin Truex Jr. for a significant amount of time in the sport now. Hamlin has been driving alongside Truex since 2019, when the latter joined the team.

Despite Truex Jr.’s prior championship success with Furniture Row Motorsports in 2017, the 44-year-old veteran of the sport has failed to make a lasting championship bid with JGR.

Having won several events over the years with Coach Gibbs’ racing outfit, the #19 crew’s lack of a championship trophy has not come from dwindling performances or results from both the team and driver. Currently sitting 19 points below the cutoff line for the next round, Hamlin opined on how Truex’s luck has been lately.

“They certainly have not had the year that they’ve been hoping for by any means. Tough on that #19 team and I hate it for Martin because he’s kind of getting caught up in some other people’s things which is a bummer in your last year. I think if you ask him he’d say ‘Good riddance Atlanta, I’m done with that place,'” Hamlin elaborated on Actions Detrimental.

Heading into the second postseason race this weekend at Watkins Glen International, Truex Jr., and his crew will be looking to redeem themselves and put their championship charge back on track after a DNF last time around at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The New Jersey native was seen getting caught up in an incident between Chris Buescher and Ryan Blaney in stage three, making contact with the latter Team Penske driver. It remains to be seen how well can Truex and the #19 JGR crew adapt to what is a completely different style of racetrack this coming weekend.

“It’s been one of his best tracks”

Hamlin further elaborated on how Truex has always been an adept road-course racer and the #19 crew’s statistics at Watkins Glen International certainly point in the same direction.

Over his 17 total appearances at the historic racetrack situated in the state of New York, he has 11 top-10 appearances. The JGR veteran also has accrued four top-3s and a victory at the venue over the last seven seasons as well.

“Certainly capable of that. It’s historically been one of his best tracks. In the Next-Gen era, hasn’t been quite as nice to him but he’s a threat,” Hamlin elaborated.

The 2023 Cup Series event at ‘The Glen’ saw him bag in yet another top-10 with a P6 finish last time around. After having a dismal start to the 2024 playoffs with a DNF in the first round and what could have been a costly mistake during the final regular season race, the upcoming event could just be what the #19 crew needs this year.