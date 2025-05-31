“I Have a Fairly Short Memory”: Joey Logano Makes Honest Admission Around His Brutal Drive to Win at All Costs

Joey Logano, a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, over his 17-year career, occupies a rarefied place in the sport’s history books. Yet the grind of the Cup schedule, with its back-to-back weekends, has a way of dragging even the most resilient drivers into a cycle of fluctuating momentum. And for Logano, that rollercoaster is all too familiar.

Advertisement

The reigning 2024 NASCAR Cup champion admits that no external pressure compares to the weight he places on himself. By his own account, he feels he has yet to fully tap into his potential — a realization that can be as frustrating as it is motivating. Often, he’s found himself adopting an aggressive, sometimes cutthroat approach, driven by an insatiable desire to win.

In a direct conversation with Fox61, Logano laid bare his mindset:

“For me, it’s that I hate losing. I have a fairly short memory when it comes to success. If you win, that’s great, but if I have a couple of bad weeks after that, I’ll forget about that win pretty quickly. I’ll just want to get back to the winning ways.”

“I guess for me, if I’m going to do something, I’m going to do it to win. It’s really the only reason to do it. I want to win really badly. I just don’t want to lose more than anything.”

Logano, who once confessed after winning last year’s championship that he used to be singularly focused on personal glory in his younger days, has evolved. Marriage, fatherhood, and years of shared battles with Team Penske have reshaped his perspective.

That’s why now he finds greater satisfaction in celebrating victories with his crew than he did at the start of his career. It’s no longer just about the trophy — it’s about sharing the spoils of success with those who helped make it happen.

Yet, as his recent admission to Fox61 reveals, beneath this more seasoned exterior, Logano’s fiercely competitive nature still burns white-hot.

He remains the driver who would go to extraordinary lengths to claim a victory. Part of that tenacity, it seems, stems from the culture and chemistry within his team, which fuels his unrelenting pursuit of excellence.