“Never Seen So Many Middle Fingers”: Noah Gragson’s Raw Feelings After Incredible Bowman Gray Drama

Jun 22, 2024; Loudon, New Hampshire, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Noah Gragson (10) heads to the garage before practice for the USA Today 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Saturday night was a memorable one for NASCAR fans worldwide. The sport’s return to the Bowman Gray Stadium proved worthy of every bit of hype. Noah Gragson, who qualified for the main feature by finishing in the top 5 in Heat Race 1, was elated by the end of the night, witnessing the legendary track’s atmosphere first-hand.

He told the press, “If that’s a preview of what’s gonna happen tomorrow night, it’s going to be wild. I have never seen so many middle fingers and people pumped up in the stands. But this True Temper No. 4 Mustang was badass. I had a lot of fun out there.” He continued to point out that the actual race was a lot different from what he’d experienced on simulators.

Gragson was one of those drivers who contributed to the night’s chaos. He spun in the middle of his Heat Race and made a solid recovery, overtaking six competitors in the process. He provided world-class entertainment to those at the stadium without question and kicked off his career with Front Row Motorsports on a strong foot.

It wasn’t just Gragson who was impressed with the attitude of fans and fellow drivers. Veteran reporter Jeff Gluck wrote on his X handle, “On these restarts, it’s just immediately contact. No pretense of even attempting to be clean. It’s just shoving right away and taking every inch.” Former driver Kenny Wallace, too, expressed enthusiasm at the excitement of fans at the venue.

He wrote in response to a post from Gluck, “This makes me happy. GREAT SHOW @NASCAR FANS.” Dale Earnhardt Jr. also pitched in that the racing was already better than his expectations. All these optimistic reviews have raised expectations by large.

Drivers who have yet to secure a seat for the main feature on Sunday

After four rounds of brash racing, Gragson, Joey Logano, Chris Buescher, and others qualified for the main 200-lap feature. Those who finished outside the top 5 in their respective Heat Races will now look forward to the Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) on Sunday. Finishing inside the top 2 in this race will take them to the main race.

Allmendinger and Custer make contact! pic.twitter.com/e35bSet5O8 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 2, 2025

Drivers competing in the LCQ include Kyle Larson, Ty Gibbs, Cole Custer, and A.J. Allmendinger. Winning the Clash does not contribute to a driver’s success in the season. However, there is a lot of prestige and fame that it brings. To be the first Cup Series winner in Bowman Gray in five decades means a huge deal, not to mention the prize money that comes with it.