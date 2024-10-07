mobile app bar

NASCAR Champion Ryan Blaney Slams Alex Bowman After Talladega Disaster, HMS Driver Responds

Neha Dwivedi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Champion Ryan Blaney Slams Alex Bowman After Talladega Disaster, HMS Driver Responds

Feb 16, 2024; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12) during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Blaney’s race took an early turn for the worse at the tail end of Stage 2 on lap 122. After receiving a nudge from Alex Bowman, Blaney’s #12 Ford lost control, spun out, and slammed into the SAFER barrier. The mishap also swept Ross Chastain into the fray; however, Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano, who were both caught in the incident escaped with minor scrapes.

Following the incident, Blaney was overheard on the race scanner dryly remarking, Go ahead and thank the #48 for me, I appreciate it.His sarcasm was less veiled during the post-race interview, where his irritation was palpable.

He recounted, “I thought Austin and I worked well together. I had a feeling that the #8 would pull out and help Chevy. He wasn’t gonna help me, obviously, so we got in the middle. I didn’t think it was terrible. We were probably still gonna run fifth or sixth, and then the #48 just drove straight through me in the tri-oval. He just wrecked the f*ck out of me. I don’t know what he’s thinking.”

The #12 Ford driver had started the race in the P5 position and navigated the track, ending Stage 1 in 10th place and Stage 2 in eighth. His performance at Talladega was lackluster, netting him a mere five points and nudging him to sixth in the playoff standings, with a 25-point safety cushion.

Bowman acknowledges the misstep that derailed Blaney’s race

In the aftermath of the race, having secured a P16 finish and 26 points, Bowman owned up to his role in the mishap during the post-race interview. While talking to Bob Pockrass, he reflected, “Overall, kind of disappointed with myself. Made the wrong move a lot. I crashed the #12 which was a sh*tty push…”

“…Just trying to push him to upper lane for the stage and just put him in the wrong spot. Hate that I did that, hate that I made the wrong decisions, I just didn’t do a very good job today… Execution-wise I made too many mistakes and put us into bad spots.”

With their less-than-ideal finishes, Bowman now perches just one point ahead of Blaney in the playoff standings. The duo will face off next in the elimination race of the Round of 12 at Charlotte Roval, where Blaney and Bowman have average finishes of 10.2 and 6.4, respectively.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 1750 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

Read more from Neha Dwivedi

Share this article

Don’t miss these