“No Other Way to Do It”: Jeff Gordon Sheds Light on Overcoming Tragedy During Grueling Season Amid Jon Edwards’ Passing

Last week, Jeff Gordon and his team were struck by the sudden loss of a team member, Jon Edwards, a renowned figure in the NASCAR garage. Edwards last worked as Kyle Larson’s lead public relations representative.

The unexpected news left fans wrestling with unanswered questions, particularly around how the Hendrick Motorsports camp and Gordon are processing the absence of one of their own.

Just moments after crossing the finish line at Bristol Motor Speedway — where he led 411 of 500 laps — Larson offered a heartfelt tribute: “This one is definitely for Jon.”

Meanwhile, Jeff Gordon, who shared a close bond with Edwards, appeared to be coming to terms with the loss in his own way. During the post-race media session, Gordon gave a candid response when asked how he was coping, especially having to show up for work without fully mourning his friend.

He said that while he couldn’t speak for how others were dealing with the grief, walking into the garage on Sunday hit differently. It wasn’t business as usual — it was difficult. According to Jeff Gordon, when a team is faced with a loss like this, their instinct is to honor the individual by carrying out what they believe the other person would have wanted.

In Jon Edwards’ case, Gordon believes he would have wanted the Hendrick Motorsports team to be at Bristol doing what they do best — racing. Recognition was never something Edwards sought. Gordon, who shared a close friendship with him, said Edwards likely wouldn’t have wanted his name mentioned.

“He wants to go under the radar and be this kind of unsung hero, I guess. There’s no other way to do it, any other way for a great like him,” Gordon shared.

“But, yeah, I think we’ve just — sometimes it’s therapeutic, but it’s also not really an option either, like you mentioned. You just try to learn from it and grow from it and bond together as an organization, as a team together, and I think that’s what Jon is going to do in this case for us,” he continued.

Having spent nearly three decades at Hendrick Motorsports, Edwards left behind a legacy that sparked a surge of emotion throughout the NASCAR community. Drivers, teams, and fans alike came forward to pay tribute to the man who helped extensively behind the scenes.

Gordon addresses what Larson’s win at Bristol meant to the team

Following the race, any hope of emotional relief for the team was short-lived. Gordon appeared moved and spoke from the heart, referencing Edwards in his post-race remarks.

He stated, “It’s been a rough week, I’ll be honest. I lost somebody that was like a brother to me, and so many other people that he impacted.”

He went on to acknowledge the intensity with which Kyle Larson raced that day, noting that it was evident the #5 driver was driving with extra purpose. Jon and Larson’s bond had grown deep over the years, with Edwards playing a role in the #5’s career on and off the track.

While Edwards never sought the spotlight, Gordon affirmed that he would have been proud of the team’s performance, even if he preferred to stay behind the scenes.

Larson echoed those sentiments, saying that although Jon was no longer physically part of the team, he felt his presence throughout the weekend. “Wish he would have been here with us,” Larson admitted, asserting that Jon would be celebrating the team’s triumph in spirit.