What is Going on Between Danica Patrick and Elon Musk?

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has a massive fan following on social media. She has recently been using the platforms to express her political views and sway voters in favor of Republican candidate Donald Trump. The attention that she has been getting for her outlook has led her to decide that she will be using X (formerly Twitter) more often than she currently is.

Patrick shared the thought with her followers and lauded Elon Musk for the changes that he has made to the company. She wrote, “I think I am going to start using @X more again. Thanks in large part to what @elonmusk has done with it.” She continued to note that she will be promoting her personal beliefs more now than when she was a driver. Her words attracted a response from Musk himself.

I think I am going to start using @X more again. Thanks in large part to what @elonmusk has done with it. Also…. I used to avoid opinions as an athlete. I did my job and promoted what was asked and I was fine with that for that phase of my life. However now, I am ready to… — Danica Patrick (@DanicaPatrick) October 14, 2024

He replied, “Cool!” The common factor between Patrick and Musk is in the candidate whom they support in the upcoming elections.

She revealed last week during a town hall in Greensboro, North Carolina that she has never voted before and that she will be doing it for the first time in favor of Trump. “I just want to say I’ve never voted before, but this time around, I have to vote. It’s that important,” she said.

Musk has openly declared his support for the candidate as well and made a public appearance with him in Pennsylvania earlier this month. Reuters reported, based on news from a source, that his appearances are connected to the America PAC political action committee. With their political affiliations on a common ground, Patrick responded to Musk, “You’re cool.”

Why did Patrick never vote before?

Her position as an athlete is what Patrick blames for not having voted before. She said, “There’s two things that you’re told as an athlete to not talk about and that’s politics and religion. So I just never got into it. I never knew if it mattered. I never knew if my vote really counted and if that one really made a difference.”

The increasing case of voter fraud is what has made her rethink the stand and want to vote again. Those who viewed her admission on social media did not go easy on her. Many believe that she is spreading false propaganda by dramatizing the case of voter fraud.

She has not responded to the criticisms so far and it is a question as to whether she will. But it is a certainty that she will be voting in the upcoming elections and that she will be more active on social media than she ever has been before.