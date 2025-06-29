“I Just Want to Win”: Brad Keselowski Rues Second Place Finish as Chase Elliott ‘Doubles Up’ With Alex Bowman to Win at Atlanta

Aug 10, 2024; Richmond, Virginia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski (6) during practice and qualifying for the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

It was a good news-bad news night for Brad Keselowski in Saturday’s Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway in Georgia.

The good news is he earned his best finish of the season, finishing second to race winner Chase Elliott. In doing so, Keselowski moved up from 30th to 27th in the NASCAR Cup standings with eight races now remaining to make the playoffs.

The bad news is Keselowski is so far back points-wise that he knows — and pretty much everybody else knows — that he needs a win to make the playoffs.

“He (Elliott) just had the 48 (Alex Bowman) behind him giving him a huge push and (there was) nothing I could do to cover that,” Keselowski said after the race. “We had our cars linked up at RFK. We could do the same thing and we lost that, and then it was just kind of a two-on-one. I fought as hard as I could.”

Keselowski led 46 laps in the race, second-most of all 40 drivers entered. For quite a while, he had great support from his RFK Racing teammates, Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece.

Unfortunately, his teammates faded late in the race (Buescher finished 9th, Preece 15th), leaving Keselowski by himself to fight the big, bad Hendrick 1-2 punch of Elliott and Bowman.

“The cars get too big of runs and it ain’t over until it’s over,” Keselowski said. “Every time I got the lead, I couldn’t seem to get everything to go our way. If we could have got a yellow or anything there, it certainly would have been helpful, but that didn’t happen.”

.@keselowski credits Elliott and Bowman working together so well and passing him on the last lap, but he says @RFKracing did the same thing when all 3 cars were hooked up earlier. BK is 2nd again from @EchoParkSpdwy. #QuakerState400 #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/BnYo6yy46y — Peter Stratta (@peterstratta) June 29, 2025

With eight races left to make the playoffs, Keselowski knows that the likely only way he’ll make the 10-race playoffs is if he wins one of the remaining races coming up. He echoed the exact thoughts after the race as well.

“I don’t think about that (the playoffs), I just want to win,” he said. “The 48 (Bowman) and 9 (Elliott) were able to double up on me and there wasn’t anything I could do.”

Later, Keselowski added, “Once the two Hendrick cars linked up, it was going to be hard to make anything happen.”