“My Boys Go Nuts”: Michael Jordan’s Frequent NASCAR Showings Leave Kevin Harvick Insider in Awe

Even though Michael Jordan has been a part of the NASCAR community for over two years now, considering he entered the sport as a co-owner of 23XI Racing in the 2021 season, he wasn’t someone you’d see every weekend during the race. Sure, he would come every now and then, but he wouldn’t come regularly. That seems to have changed this season.

Because for the last few months, Jordan has become somewhat of a regular during every race, to the point, where it’s almost as if he’s expected there, that his presence isn’t that of the great Michael Jordan but of any other team owner. Or is it?

Because Rodney Childers, the crew chief of Kevin Harvick, is still in awe of seeing Jordan every weekend during a NASCAR race.

Michael Jordan showing up in NASCAR more leaves Rodney Childers in awe

After this Sunday’s race at Homestead, which paid a pretty cool tribute to his driver, Kevin Harvick, Childers took to his social media profile to express the awe he has about seeing the former Chicago Bulls man at a racetrack. Childers responded to a post made by journalist Jeff Gluck in which the latter wrote on a picture of MJ leaning against Bubba Wallace’s racecar, “It’s commonplace at this point, but MJ was on pit road again after the race. Not sure if he’s missed a single playoff race this year.”

Harvick crew chief wrote, “I talked about this in my media availability this week. It’s been absolutely amazing to everyone in the garage. He could be doing a million things but chooses to be in the garage every week. And my boys go nuts.”

The sale of the Hornets could be the reason for MJ’s NASCAR focus

Earlier this year, it was announced that Michael Jordan would be selling a big part of his ownership share in the NBA team, Charlotte Hornets. This was a sale reportedly worth $3 billion. But it also came with some extra time on Jordan’s hand, which he seems to be spending more in NASCAR now.

At least that’s what Denny Hamlin proposed back in August.

“Certainly, he’s involved in more meetings. Now he wants to be on every branding e-mail. I’m like, ‘Oh boy, this could be interesting.’ So, yeah, I think he has some more time and perhaps he’s gonna use that more on the race team,” Hamlin said as per Bob Pockrass.

And that’s exactly what Jordan seems to have done, much to everyone’s joy in NASCAR.