“I Kind of Thought About It”: Kyle Busch Makes Big Confession About Ross Chastain’s Infamous Hail Melon Move

Last year’s playoff race at Martinsville was certainly a memorable one for generations to come, even though it had nothing to do with the winner of the race. But that one move, that video game move off the final corner and that nudge to book a place into the championship four, that was legendary. The move in subject was the Hail Melon, the man who pulled it off was Ross Chastain. But interestingly, it could’ve been Kyle Busch too.

Not in Martinsville last year, but before that.

The 2x Cup champion recently opened up on how he too thought of pulling off such a move, a Hail Melon, way before Chastain turned it into reality. Busch also admitted how he now wonders if he should’ve done it while praising Chastain for his brave approach in times of need.

Kyle Busch confesses to thinking about the Hail Melon move way before Chastain

While speaking in a recent video of NBC Sports in which other NASCAR drivers reacted to the Hail Melon move from last year, Kyle Busch mentioned, “It made me think to the year prior where I needed to win to get into the playoffs for the championship race at Phoenix. I was running second to Alex Bowman.”

“Couple of those late race restarts and I was not enough points ahead. So I kind of needed that win and I kind of thought about it I was like, ‘Man what if I’, and I was just never gutsy enough to make that move.”

The RCR driver added, “But then I saw it be done by Ross (Chastain) to get into the to get himself those positions and get him locked into the final round of the championship race at Phoenix.”

“I was like dammit. I wish I took that moment, but I didn’t, so he owned it and I mean it was cool for what it was and what it accomplished, and what it got him. I think you gotta put it all out there on the line… And he made something of it.”

Even though NASCAR ended up banning the wall ride move after the end of the season, Chastain’s iconic Hail Mary move will forever be etched into everyone’s head for a long time to come.

Ross Chastain speaks about his iconic moment from last year

Further into the video, Chastain also speaks about his once-in-a-lifetime move. He said, “It’s so cool and honestly. Yeah, seeing people from around the world and the racing community interact with it is awesome. That some of just icons in the industry in racing saw it and actually said good things.”

“You know some people said bad, it’s okay. But seeing the fan’s cellphone video from the grandstand from different angles and hearing the crowd after, I can’t hear that, the broadcast isn’t picking all of that up. It was wild to hear and you can hear people asking each other what happened…”

After Chastain’s move had picked up over social media, fans and drivers across the world saw the moment and praised the melon man for it. Some of the notable names from across the pond were the likes of two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso, who hailed it to be the best racing moment of 2022, among others.