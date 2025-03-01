“You Should Be Proud”: Kenny Wallace Reminded by Fans About Real Contribution to NASCAR After Heartfelt Post on Career

Following a revealing stat shared by NBC NASCAR journalist Dustin Long, Kenny Wallace’s modest reaction made fans highlight his contributions to NASCAR. Over his 18-year Cup series career, Wallace participated in 344 races and competed in 547 NASCAR Xfinity Series races, securing nine wins. According to the latest data from Long, Jeremy Clements is going to mark his 500th career Xfinity start at COTA, placing him fourth in all-time series starts.

Leading the list are Kenny Wallace with 547 starts, followed by Jeff Green with 535, and Jason Keller with 520. Justin Allgaier is also anticipated to reach the 500-start milestone later this year at Roval.

In response to this milestone, Wallace expressed his intention to congratulate Jeremy and Justin should they surpass his record while also reflecting on the significance of longevity in NASCAR and acknowledging the challenges of sustaining a career in such a competitive field.

Reacting to a fan’s comment that praised his “great” career and longevity, Wallace humbly replied, “I was good. Not great. However, I am very proud of my longevity. It is a victory just to stay in @NASCAR as long as I did. “ However, following the exchange, fans took it upon themselves to spotlight Wallace‘s impactful legacy within the sport.

While one fan commented, “You are not just great you are one of the legends, Sir,” another asked him to cherish what he has done for the sport, saying, “Your team was competitive, and you were a competitor. You should be proud of your NASCAR career.”

One NASCAR enthusiast mentioned, “You are a great entertainer imo. Something missing today. Your attitude and charisma always made me a fan. I was a good dirt driver, but not great. But I always tried to remember this isn’t just racing, it’s entertainment. Thanks for the memories!”

Another acknowledged his whole family’s presence, stating, “NASCAR wouldn’t be what it is today without the Wallace family. Y’all made us lifelong fans, my brother!!”

Clements addresses Wallace’s record

With merely 48 races left to eclipse Wallace’s record for the most Xfinity starts, Jeremy Clements is determined to rewrite the record books by mid-2026. He fondly recalled the day Wallace set the record, noting that they were racing at Iowa that weekend. Kenny was a fixture in the Xfinity series, someone he has always admired.

He reminisced, “I remember racing with him numerous times, sitting in the garage BS’ing with him… Kenny was a great driver, and he was fun to race with, clean. When I look back, I want to be remembered that way.”

Clements added, “I want to be remembered like, ‘He was a hell of a driver, raced respectfully.’ I want to break the record and keep going. Why not… I don’t have any plans on stopping.”

Though Clements has won just two races of his 499 starts, it remains to be seen whether he will surpass Wallace not only in starts but also in wins as he approaches the milestone.