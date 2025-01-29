“I Know She Wanted Me to Be a Golfer But…”: How Keelan Harvick Honored Father Kevin and Others in First Banquet Speech

12-year-old Keelan Harvick is set to debut in the CARS Tour in 2025 following an impressive season last year. Notably, he was a strong contender in the Young Lions division of the Legends platform and raced against many upcoming NASCAR stars. For his performance, he was given a chance to deliver a few words at the division’s Awards Banquet, and unsurprisingly, he nailed it.

He said, “I have watched my dad my whole life, and I could not have accomplished all the things I have done so far in my short racing career without his help, encouragement, and mentorship. I also want to thank my mom for everything she does for me. I know she wanted me to be a golfer, but racing is much better.”

First time I had to give a speech at a banquet in a room full of a loooot of people! I was a little nervous but I got it done! 2024 Young Lions Asphalt Champ pic.twitter.com/vdrRetSSfZ — Keelan Harvick (@KeelanHarvick) January 28, 2025

He also thanked his little sister, Piper, for being his biggest cheerleader and expressed gratitude for his crew and sponsors. 2024 was a crucial step in Keelan’s career. He collected 27 victories over 49 races and multiple top-three finishes in the Cook Out Summer Shootout, INEX Nashville Spring Series, and INEX Winter Nationals standings.

These achievements ultimately enabled him to take home the 2024 Young Lions Asphalt National Championship. While he won a lot, he also learned a lot and is looking forward to becoming a better driver in 2025. In close watch, on and off the track, will be his father, the iconic Kevin Harvick.

What does Keelan’s 2025 schedule look like?

Keelan will be a busy man this year. His father revealed in an interview late last year that he can be expected to race in around 25-40 events over the season. The ones that he particularly looks forward to are the ones in which he will be racing against his father. The challenges will be a lot, but he is awaiting the day of his first stock car victory.

He said during the recent CARS Tour Media Day, “I’m going to be very excited [if I win]. I’m probably going to hit the griddy. [If I beat my dad], the celebration is going to be a lot bigger than hitting the griddy.” One of his chances will be at the Owosso Speedway in July, where the duo will compete in the Master of the Pro’s 200.

The JEGS All-Stars Tour race is the first officially announced event where both are going to participate. In the CARS Tour, they have entered a partnership with Rackley W.A.R. which will let them race in the Super Late Model and Pro Late Model programs. They will share a car in the Pro Late Model Series.