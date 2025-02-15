WATCH: Keelan Roasts Father Kevin Harvick in Rib-Tickling TV Segment Ft. Clint Bowyer

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver turned Fox Sports broadcaster Kevin Harvick is one person whose involvement in racing is far from over. Despite hanging his helmet up from full-time competition, the former Stewart-Haas Racing driver still has his broadcasting duties to fulfill while he also coaches his young 12-year-old son in his racing career. A recent segment from Harvick’s broadcast duties at Daytona saw both these worlds collide when Harvick’s son Keelan visited him in the commentary booth alongside Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer.

During the rain delay before the Duel races on Thursday this week, Mike Joy asked the up-and-coming racer who gave better racing advice, his father or Bowyer. “Definitely Clint,” said Keelan, much to Boywer’s elation while the elder Harvick was hilariously disappointed, all on national television.

Bowyer took the leg-pulling a step further when he told Keelan how speaking his mind about his father would help him with getting other girls’ numbers. He said, “As soon as they see this, that’s gonna pick up. It’s going to happen, Keelan, I’m telling you. Then when you knock your dad out of the way in Bakersfield, California, at his own track, it’ll blow up.”

The segment gave fans an insight into the lives of a NASCAR star such as Kevin Harvick and gave a sneak peek into how day-to-day life and relationships might look for him, all while tickling the fans in the process.

Which race was Clint Bowyer talking about when he asked Keelan to knock his father out of the way?

During the hilarious exchange in the Fox Sports booth, Bowyer mentioned how Keelan pushing his father out of the way could help with his chances with the fairer sex. The race that the former Cup Series driver was talking about is the CARS Tour West Pro Late Model event which is going to be held on May 31st this year.

Held at Kern Raceway in Bakersfield, California, Harvick’s hometown, the race is set to decide who amongst the two racers deserves the crown of the faster Harvick.

“Racing Keelan in my hometown for the first time is a pretty cool dad moment. Bakersfield has meant so much in the progression of my racing career, and being able to tie that together with the beginning of Keelan’s racing career is pretty special,” said the Cup Series champion, previewing the upcoming event.

It remains to be seen if the old man can hold a candle to Keelan’s speed on track which has taken several by surprise as the young driver advances through the racing ranks.