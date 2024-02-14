“I Like It Private”: Chase Elliott Uninterested in Sharing His Life Outside of NASCAR

It’d be an odd thing for a sport’s most popular personality to turn away from all the attention toward themselves. But this is exactly the situation with Chase Elliott, the biggest and brightest name of NASCAR today, who doesn’t really find himself comfortable in the spotlight.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver, who won the Most Popular Driver honor for the sixth year in a row, recently confessed that he likes his privacy and enjoys the fact that some parts of his life aren’t there for public consumption. “I like the private life, outside of racing, what I like to do, I like it private,” Elliott told AP.

“I like the fact that no one knows what I like to do.”

In fact, Elliott’s private life is so private that even his boss, Rick Hendrick, doesn’t know what the Dawsonville native does in his off-duty hours. “I don’t know what other stuff he does,” he said.

“He’s not a party guy. He’s not a world traveler. I think he enjoys living in Dawsonville. Chase, he has not given up. In no way is he racing because he’s Chase Elliott. He’s racing because he knows he’s a champion.”

Chase Elliott got a lot of his personality traits from his parents

Apart from inheriting a big chunk of his father Bill Elliott’s fanbase, Chase Elliott has also inherited some aspects of Awesome Bill’s personality and his mother’s. One of those is his lack of interest in attracting attention to himself.

“I’m not the kinda guy that’s going to seek out attention like that. I think that kinda stems from them,” Elliott said of his parents in a 2018 interview.

Interestingly, a big criticism that has built up gradually against Chase Elliott is that while he’s the center of attention in NASCAR, he has no personality to show for it. But then again, Elliott made it clear very early in his career that if he wants to share something, he will. And if he doesn’t, he won’t, no matter what.

“If I have something I want to share or a cool event I went to, sure I’ll share it. But, I’m not going to share a part of my day with everybody,” he said and emphasized that he is a “pretty straightforward guy” who isn’t interested in changing his personality to make anyone happy.

But the question is, does that ‘anyone’ also include his fans?