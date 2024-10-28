“Bad Look for NASCAR”: Lawsuit Talk Reignites After Michael Jordan Roars Into Championship 4 Race

While Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing team qualifying to challenge for the championship this NASCAR Cup Series season might seem like a straight-cut affair at first, it is far from the same.

The second race of the penultimate postseason round saw Tyler Reddick blitz fellow playoff challengers Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin on the last lap of the event to lock himself into the Final 4 round.

However, the result from the #45 team co-owned by Jordan and Hamlin prompted a reaction from former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace.

He touched on the irony of the situation, as 23XI Racing and its owners are one of the two teams in the sport that have taken the legal route to rectify their issues with the governing body’s charter negotiation.

“The team that is suing, NASCAR just locked themselves in the championship race,” exclaimed Wallace.

The lawsuit against NASCAR comes from 23XI and Front Row Motorsports, which disagreed to sign the charter agreement and claimed the governing body’s tendencies to twist teams’ arms into deals that are unfair to the racing outfits themselves.

Fans were also quick to react to the same and came in with their perspectives. “What if Reddick wins the championship? The Champ in a “open” car =bad look for NASCAR,” said one fan, touting Reddick winning the ultimate prize in the sport would be seen as negative publicity for stock car racing.

Another fan seemed to agree with Wallace’s opinion, “Same thought crossed my mind,” while one rejoiced in the irony of the situation, “Ya gotta love the irony!”

Latest developments as NASCAR & Michael Jordan go head-to-head in court

After the two teams decided to go up against the governing body of the sport, a preliminary injunction was filed by both racing outfits in the lawsuit which would allow them to continue competing for as long as the decision on on the case is made. This would allow the teams to compete despite not having signed the charters recently.

Unsurprisingly, NASCAR has not agreed to grant the same to the teams, denying them the upper hand. It remains to be seen how this ever-evolving story shapes up as both parties seem to be confident of their chances.

Meanwhile, drivers will prepare for the final race of the Round of 8 race next weekend at Martinsville before heading to the title decider in Phoenix.