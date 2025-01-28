“I Lose Sleep Feeling I Never Reached My Full Potential Behind the Wheel”: Corey LaJoie Comes Clean After Latest Career Update

Until recently, while the release date of Corey LaJoie’s latest ‘Stacking Pennies’ episode was set for January 27, his racing future remained under wraps. However, recent developments have revealed his plans. Along with bagging a part-time ride in the Cup Series with Rick Ware Racing, LaJoie will be lending his insights as an analyst for Prime Video during its coverage of the sport, starting with the 2025 Coca-Cola 600.

Reflecting on his dual roles, LaJoie shared, “In many ways, my driving career has been more successful than I ever could’ve dreamed, yet I lose sleep feeling I never reached my full potential behind the wheel. The pursuit of bettering myself and others around me has never been more important than it is right now.”

He continued saying that during the upcoming season, his role on the track will evolve, introducing new challenges. However, his resolve to leave a significant mark on the sport and its community has never been stronger. With the backing of Rick Ware Racing, Prime Video, and sponsors like DuraMAX and Take 5 Oil Change, the 33-year-old said that he is equipped to chase these aspirations.

LaJoie will steer the #01 Ford Mustang across a select number of NASCAR Cup Series races starting with the season-opening Daytona 500. However, as the team operates without a charter, LaJoie’s participation in the main event hinges on his ability to secure a spot through blistering qualifying speeds or a strong performance in the qualifying Duel race.

LaJoie reflects on his new role as an analyst at Prime Video

As the 2024 season wound down with seven races left, Spire Motorsports and RWR orchestrated an in-season switch, sending Justin Haley to pilot the #7 car while LaJoie stepped into the #51 Ford at RWR. By mid-January, RWR made it clear that Cody Ware would helm the #51 for the entirety of the 2025 season, a decision influenced by Rick Ware’s preference to position Cody in a full-time role.

Following this transition, LaJoie found himself at a career crossroads, leading to a meeting with Amazon’s talent executives where he acknowledged his shift away from full-time driving.

LaJoie explained, “The Amazon piece is one of the reasons why this year is going to look a little bit different. When those guys were pursuing me towards the end of last year, I felt like there were things that were materializing in my life and doors that were opening from the Lord to allow me to see that there are other things that I can do outside of being a full-time Cup driver.”

Despite his nine-year tenure in NASCAR’s premier tier, the North Carolina native saw no race victories to his name. However, with eleven top-10s and four top-5 finishes, LaJoie is optimistic about his transition to broadcasting, viewing it as a fresh avenue to enrich his racing career and contribute to the sport from the sidelines.