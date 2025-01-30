“I Made Five Times the Money Doing It”: Kenny Wallace Backs Up Corey LaJoie’s Comments on Racing in NASCAR’s Top Tier

Corey LaJoie was unable to clinch a full-time ride for the 2025 season. Nonetheless, he has carved out an alternative path — LaJoie will compete in select Cup Series races under the banner of Rick Ware Racing and simultaneously offer his insights as a NASCAR analyst for Prime Video throughout the summer. Interestingly, he had the option of competing in the Xfinity and Truck Series, but he ultimately declined, which raised eyebrows among his fans.

Meanwhile, former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace recently stepped forward to vouch for him. In his latest ‘Coffee with Kenny’ segment, Wallace defended LaJoie’s decision to participate in only a handful of Cup races instead of committing to a full season in the Xfinity or Truck Series:

“What I’m saying to all of you is that Corey LaJoie is exactly right. Some people would say I’d rather win some races in the Xfinity Series than run 20th in the Cup series. That’s bullsh*t… Ima tell you a little secret right now… I ran 20th in the Cup Series all the time and I made five times the money doing it…”

Elaborating further, he asserted, “You know how much of those races pay to win? You can run 20th in the cup series and make 10 times what it paid winning those Xfinity races. So, it’s all fine, and good to hear that oh I’m winning in the Xfinity Series but it does not pay the bills it does not pay the bills.”

Wallace even likened winning in the Xfinity Series to earning a sum akin to victories in dirt racing, World of Outlaw Late Models, or Sprint Cars. Hence, he extended his congratulations to LaJoie for securing even a part-time ride in the Cup series and bagging the TV deal, remarking that the erstwhile Spire Motorsports driver will greatly strengthen his earnings by assuming the analyst mantle while participating in select Cup races.

LaJoie’s perspective on eschewing the Xfinity and Truck races

When Fox Sports journalist Bob Pockrass queried him regarding his decision to sidestep the Xfinity Series and the Truck Series, where he could ostensibly achieve greater success, LaJoie delivered his verdict. He believes those who claim they aim for victory, capturing one or two truck races annually, end up as perennial participants in that series, never ascending to compete on Sundays [in the Cup Series].

He unequivocally stated that his focus is on Sundays, dismissing the idea of competing in lower tiers like F3 when his aspirations are set on Formula 1. In his view, while winning a trophy on Friday [in the Xfinity Series] might boost one’s self-esteem, his goal is to challenge and possibly win over the elite.

Furthermore, he justified his participation in the Cup by expressing a desire not to let his sponsors — who have invested heavily in his career — see their support relegated to the lower divisions, where the financial return does not match their contributions.