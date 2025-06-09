Former NFL QB Ryan Fitzpatrick Shares His Love for NASCAR, Set to Join in at Pocono

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick interacts with golfers during a practice round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC in Scottsdale on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. | Image credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Corey LaJoie stepped into the NASCAR broadcast booth this season and former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick offered him timely advice in May 2025, on how to connect with viewers tuning into the sport for the first time. The counsel came ahead of Amazon Prime Video’s NASCAR coverage debut at Charlotte, with Fitzpatrick speaking from experience as an analyst for Prime’s Thursday Night Football. But after what unfolded at Michigan, it appears Fitzpatrick himself has been swept up in the sport’s growing wave of excitement.

While shows like Drive to Survive on Netflix, international races, and a slew of strategic marketing efforts have all played their part in widening NASCAR’s reach, the recent showdown at Michigan seems to have resonated far beyond the usual fan base. Fitzpatrick, clearly caught up in the thrill, took to X to voice his newfound passion for the sport.

“Loving NASCAR right now!!! Gotta go see a race in person before @NASCARonPrime season ends… looks like I’ll see you guys at Pocono,” he posted. LaJoie, hyped about Fitzpatrick’s potential visit, chimed in with enthusiasm, saying: “We need a Fitz appearance for the beer toast!”

Loving NASCAR right now!!!

Gotta go see a race in person before @NASCARonPrime season ends…looks like I’ll see you guys at Pocono — Ryan Fitzpatrick (@FitzMagic_14) June 8, 2025

Earlier, Fitzpatrick had reached out to The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck in search of guidance on picking a favorite driver. “Any advice on picking a driver Jeff?” he asked. “My youngest son is all in on [Ryan] Blaney because he won last week. Was looking for a driver with a thick beard but they all seem to be well groomed…”

Next up for NASCAR is a landmark moment: a trip to Mexico City. It marks the series’ first international Cup race in 67 years, a weekend filled with anticipation.

While Michigan turned plenty of heads, the atmosphere surrounding this historic event promises to be even more electric. If all goes to plan, fans and Fitzpatrick will see the drivers return to U.S. circuits with even greater fervor.