“I Mess That Up Every Now and Then”: Ryan Blaney’s Honest Admission on Domestic Hygiene, Reveals Solution to Tackle Problem

The 2023 Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney is adjusting to life as a married man, and it hasn’t been the smoothest of journeys. The driver tied the knot with his girlfriend Gianna Tulio in December 2024. In a recent appearance on Dale Jr. Download, he opened up on one of the biggest changes that he has to do since.

He was conversing with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy when the topic of ‘toilet usage’ came up. Dale Jr. wanted to know if any specific rules regarding it had come up in the Blaney household since getting married. The driver said it had, much to the joy of Dale Jr., and went on to detail what they specifically were.

“When you go to the bathroom and you have to go take a pee,” he said. “Do you pick the lid and the toilet seat up? I mess that up every now and then. I don’t put the seat up. In my defense, I will clean the seat if there is any dribble.” Anyhow, he had to come up with a solution that would settle things amicably.

He explained, “I actually put a urinal in my house. I will walk across the house to go to the bathroom just so I can use the urinal. So, that kind of takes away a lot of the seat issue.” From Dale Jr.’s excitement, it is easy to understand that he gets into quite a trouble with Amy when it comes to such matters of hygiene.

Dale Jr. warns Blaney about making personal admissions on social media

During the podcast, Amy also wanted to know if the newlywed Mr. and Mrs. Blaney were planning on having kids soon. They have been dating for a long time, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they were. Ryan, too, revealed that they are working on it actively. However, Dale Jr. had to hit him with a slight warning.

He said, “Tony Stewart kind of alluded to that same thing when he was on the show and it brought some attention. So just be aware of what you’re doing.” They continued talking about the internal changes that Ryan has been undergoing since getting married and as it appears, he hasn’t yet fully come to terms with it.

He said, “I don’t know, it’s just a weird kind of… it’s almost like a comforting feeling like ‘Okay, everything’s going as I wanted it to go. As we wanted it to go.’ And so there is a little bit of a mindset shift. But I really enjoy that side of it.” As long as he continues finding similar solutions as he did for the toilet seat issue, Ryan is going to enjoy being a family man.