Gowtham Ramalingam
Published

Kevin Harvick’s Wife DeLana Reacts To Greg Biffle’s Rescue Efforts Amid Hurricane Helene Catastrophe

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick (29) and wife Delana Harvick before the Bank of America 500 at Lowes Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Plassmann-Imagn Images

Greg Biffle has been receiving a lot of praise for his efforts to help those affected by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina. The former NASCAR Cup Series driver got into action after receiving a random Facebook message earlier this week about a family stranded in the mountains. He used his helicopter to supply necessities to them and has since continued helping others in need as well.

Among those in awe of his work is Kevin Harvick’s wife, DeLana. She took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her concerns regarding the affected and to appreciate those involved in the relief efforts. She wrote back to a post from Biffle, “The images and stories coming out of WNC are devastating and heartbreaking… It restores my faith in humanity to see everyone banding together to help those affected by the hurricane.”

Nearly 200 people have been reported dead since the hurricane hit the coast. Hundreds have been reported missing in North Carolina, which remains one of the hardest-hit states. President Joe Biden visited western North Carolina on Wednesday and announced that the federal government would pay for the state’s recovery costs over the next six months.

He addressed the people and said, “The nation has your back. We’re not leaving until you’re back on your feet completely.” Mrs. Harvick doesn’t seem to have found a lot of confidence in the government through these words. She added, “It’s beyond infuriating our government has seemingly abandoned Americans in need. God bless the helpers, the survivors, and those that have been lost.”

Biffle shares updates on the hurricane’s devastation from the frontlines

ESPN analyst Marty Smith was another in admiration of Biffle and his drive to help people. He believes that the former driver ought to receive the highest honor available for an American Citizen as a reward.

He posted on X, “Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle should receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his ongoing and ceaseless heroic efforts in western North Carolina, using his helicopter & coordinating w/ others to save lives. Go to @gbiffle to see his amazing effort. Thank you, Greg.”

Not a lot of people argue against this when observing the proactiveness that the 54-year-old has been displaying. He has continually been sharing videos shot from his helicopter to keep the country in the loop about what’s happening in North Carolina. He could be up for huge honors in a few months, but the man’s on a mission right now and that’s undoubtedly the only thing on his mind.

