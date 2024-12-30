“I Think It’s Going to Be Very Helpful”: How AI Could Be the Deciding Factor in NASCAR’s Future Format Changes

From utilizing augmented reality in motorsports video games to implementing advanced technology in the actual sport, AI has made substantial strides. Until recently, AI’s role was confined to predicting NASCAR race outcomes, tire wear, and energy consumption, drawing on historical data and real-time inputs.

However, as revealed by NASCAR’s COO, Steve O’Donnell, AI’s influence is set to expand dramatically. In a forthcoming overhaul, AI will be used to potentially reshape the playoff format of the Cup Series by 2025. Speaking with Sports Business Journal, O’Donnell explained,

“When we created even the stages or playoff format (years ago), you did that with the best data you had and best minds you had, but now being able to plug in and work with AI in terms of, ‘OK, if you tweak the playoffs this way, what should we be watching out for?’ or ‘How could that affect the sport?’”

“There’s so much data and technology out there that you can throw into a model — I think it’s going to be very helpful in looking at some predictive analysis of where the sport can go in the future and then there’s the whole business side of things too,” he added.

Elaborating in a post-2024 campaign interview, O’Donnell highlighted the broad potential of AI within NASCAR, particularly in strategic race planning. “I would say just around racing, the strategy that now goes into a race, how that applies to our formats of the future, I think AI can play a really big role in that,” he explained.

Previously, O’Donnell had merely expressed openness to exploring various ideas, committing to implement adjustments only if they promised to enhance the sport. He emphasized that any modifications would proceed only if they served the sport’s best interests and promised to increase fan engagement.

Teams are already tapping into AI and simulation technologies to sift through real-time data and refine strategies during races. Looking ahead, these tools might also be employed to simulate a wide array of racing scenarios. It could include tweaking the number of playoff drivers or altering race conditions.

Such simulations could prove invaluable in forecasting the potential impacts and unexpected outcomes that might stem from modifications to the racing format.