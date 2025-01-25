“There’s a Lot on the Table”: NASCAR Executive Reveals Desired Plans for EV Prototype in 2025

CHICAGO, IL – JULY 06: A prototype of an electric vehicle from NASCAR sits on the lawn during the NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110 at the Chicago Street Course on July 06, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Ben Hsu Icon Sportswire) AUTO: JUL 06 NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon224240619003

Last year marked a momentous season for NASCAR’s research and development team as they built and introduced their first electric vehicle (EV), subsequently securing a title sponsorship deal with the global technology firm ABB. Entering its second year, NASCAR will continue to refine its ABB EV prototype, testing the waters of electrification within the racing arena, though there are currently no definitive plans to establish an EV-specific NASCAR series.

Advertisement

When queried about his visions for the EV’s future, NASCAR COO Steve O’Donnell expressed ambitious goals, suggesting a more aggressive exploration of the vehicle’s capabilities.

“I’d like to see it on track more, I’d like to see it maybe testing some of the boundaries of electrification and stock cars, chasing some speed records, so there’s a lot on the table that we can look at with ABB,” he commented, indicating a proactive approach to integrating EV technology into the racing landscape.

Previously, in a November interview discussing the same topic, O’Donnell showed his pride in the R&D team’s accomplishments. He stated that although NASCAR is impressed with their R&D team for showcasing new technologies, perhaps not directly within the race series, demonstrating what NASCAR could achieve if they decided to create a dedicated series. Indicating that they are more than capable of doing that.

The executive further elaborated that the prototype serves as proof of NASCAR’s potential to mainstream new technologies. He highlighted that the prototype symbolizes to fans and the global community that NASCAR can innovate greatly in the automotive field.

Additionally, he shared insights into the team’s exploratory trip to Japan, where they assessed hydrogen-powered vehicles to evaluate their viability in stock car racing, leaving the door open to future possibilities.

Know all about the NASCAR’s EV Prototype

NASCAR’s EV prototype holds a strong resemblance to the current Next Gen NASCAR Cup cars but features some key modifications to the Next Gen chassis. One of the primary distinctions is that the rear clip is directly attached, and the batteries are designed to be loaded from beneath the vehicle, complemented by an elevated cage to accommodate its SUV-like body structure.

While the suspension mirrors that of the Next Gen cars, modifications include the addition of forks at the bottom of the front shocks. The adjustment allows for the accommodation of driveshafts essential for all-wheel drive capabilities. Furthermore, the steering system is enhanced by an electric pump, a feature it shares with the existing Cup Series cars.

The braking system, borrowed from the Next Gen, has been enhanced to incorporate regenerative braking capabilities. It also utilizes the same 18×12 forged aluminum BBS wheels, but these are now equipped with a specialized tire pressure monitoring system. STARD provides both the front and rear gearboxes, each fitted with limited-slip differentials.

Power dynamics are particularly consequential; the front gearbox is linked to a single motor, while the rear gearbox connects to two motors, culminating in a total output of 1,000 kilowatts. The vehicle also boasts various driving modes, with the race trim setting capped at 600 kilowatts, effectively delivering over 800 horsepower.