What Is Steve Phelps’ Role as Newly Appointed Commissioner of NASCAR?

NASCAR has recently unveiled an organizational reshuffle, promoting Steve Phelps to the newly minted position of Commissioner. Since 2018, Phelps has served as President of NASCAR and, with over two decades of experience in the sport, is well-prepared to navigate his expanded responsibilities. The new role will see him take care of the 15 NASCAR divisions and IMSA, leading the growth and international outreach of the sport.

Simultaneously, former Chief Operating Officer Steve O’Donnell has ascended to the presidency [President of NASCAR], tasked with managing the organization’s day-to-day operations.

Phelps, in collaboration with NASCAR proprietors Jim France and Lesa France Kennedy, will largely focus on pushing the sport’s boundaries across the globe.

Although NASCAR’s announcement left some details vague regarding Phelps’ specific duties within IMSA, it is clear that his primary mandate is to spearhead NASCAR’s international expansion, a long-standing item on the sport’s agenda.

The current season, anyway, marks an important one for NASCAR, as it gets ready for its first-ever points race held outside the United States since 1958. Scheduled for June at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, the event is part of a broader strategy to globalize the sport.

Concurrently, discussions are underway to expand the NASCAR Cup Series to Brazil and Canada, with Steve Phelps at the forefront of these initiatives, who will be expected to take measures to captivate a worldwide audience.

Additionally, Phelps may play a crucial role in boosting the roster of international drivers competing in the series. Currently, the Cup Series features two international talents — Shane van Gisbergen and Daniel Suarez.

Phelps’ responsibilities could well include enhancing the diversity of the grid by attracting more global contenders to NASCAR and enriching the sport’s international appeal.

NASCAR has created role of Commissioner for Steve Phelps, who will focus on strategic growth and international expansion while working directly with NASCAR owners Jim France and Lesa France Kennedy. COO Steve O’Donnell named NASCAR president to oversee day-to-day operations. https://t.co/KzIsDrC78N — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 31, 2025

Phelps expressed his enthusiasm for his prestigious new position, stating: “I’m honored to take this next step in helping to guide NASCAR… I cannot thank the France family enough for their unwavering commitment to our fans, their steady leadership, and most importantly, their stewardship of stock-car racing since its inception nearly eight decades ago…”

He continued, “I believe we’re the best in the world at creating ‘Bucket List’ events that merge sports and entertainment with tailgating, camping, and the most immersive fan experience in sports. I’m honored to continue that mission and build upon the collaboration and innovation with our teams and partners to deliver the best racing to sports fans everywhere.”

Meanwhile, O’Donnell, the newly appointed President of NASCAR, will see an expansion of his duties rather than a major shift. In addition to his previous responsibilities as COO, he will now oversee the sport’s investments and manage content creation and distribution through NASCAR’s newly established production facility. The role will ensure he retains influence over the on-track product, including the composition of the annual schedule.

While the recent changes may not immediately alter the sport’s landscape, they will mark the stepping stone for long-term effects. Under Steve Phelps’ leadership, if executed adeptly, these initiatives have the potential to broaden NASCAR’s viewership.