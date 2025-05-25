“Man of the People!”: NASCAR Fans Appreciate Noah Gragson’s Humble Character Despite Cup Series Promotion

Mar 2, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Noah Gragson (4) walks out onto the stage for driver introductions before the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Harms-Imagn Images

Though Noah Gragson has yet to recapture the flair he displayed during his Xfinity Series days, his popularity among fans continues to soar. His laid-back demeanor has struck a chord with NASCAR enthusiasts, and the latest proof of this came when he won the fan vote for the final All-Star Race slot for a third consecutive year in 2025.

Gragson wrapped up the 2023 All-Star Race in 23rd, climbed to 11th in 2024, and finished this season’s race in P13. To date, Kasey Kahne remains the only fan vote winner to convert that honor into an All-Star Race victory, a feat he accomplished in 2008.

Back in his Xfinity days, Gragson’s popularity was a mixed bag of admiration and criticism — some fans admired his aggressive style, while others found it rash. However, his stint in the Cup Series has increasingly won over NASCAR loyalists.

Recently, a fan inquired about whether Gragson’s autograph sessions required fans to purchase merchandise, a common practice among a few drivers. Gragson’s response was candid and resonated with his fan base: “Merch hauler at 3pm. I don’t do the bullshit “buy something to get an autograph” program. Just happy people show up to see me and get to enjoy the time with yall. Cheers.”

This straightforward approach further cemented his connection with fans. The comment section of Gragson’s post was filled with praise. One fan wrote, “Man of the people!”

“With that kind of character, I’m beginning to like you as a Cup driver. Remember it’s what you do outside of the car is just as important as what you do inside of the car,” another wrote in praise.

A fan even shared a photo of Gragson signing his upper arm — likely from the latter’s Xfinity days — captioned, “This is why you won (and will continue to) the fan vote. You were kind enough to take time out of your day for a autograph tattoo before you were big time, and you’re the same person now as you were then.”

Yet another fan commented, “Big reason you are becoming a popular driver.” At this point, the real question is: how can Gragson not be?

Gragson’s Xfinity resume includes six years in the series, four as a full-time competitor, finishing them in eighth, fifth, third, and second before graduating to the Cup Series. Although his 2023 rookie Cup campaign with Legacy Motor Club was marred by controversy, he rebounded with Stewart-Haas Racing and now competes under the Front Row Motorsports banner.

This season, Gragson has recorded one top-five and one top-10 finish, currently sitting 31st in the points standings.