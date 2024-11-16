“I Want to be Similar To Him”: Christopher Bell In Awe of Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin Chimes In

Martin Truex Jr. crossed the finish line at Phoenix for the last time as a full-time NASCAR Cup driver last weekend. While there’s a possibility of his return next year, several uncertainties loom. Denny Hamlin has extended an offer for Truex to take the wheel of a 23XI entry at Daytona at a later date as the veteran driver expressed interest in running a part-time schedule in the future.

However, this opportunity hangs by a thread due to the ongoing lawsuit between 23XI Racing and NASCAR. Should the team come up short in the legal battle, they would have to forfeit their charters. While Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s recent hint at stepping away from his part-time stint in the #88 JR Motorsports entry in the NASCAR Xfinity Series could open a door for Truex, these possibilities remain speculative at best.

Meanwhile, NASCAR recently dropped a video featuring Joe Gibbs Racing drivers sharing their thoughts on the now-erstwhile driver of the #19 Toyota Camry XSE. In the video, Hamlin heralded Martin as one of NASCAR’s most underrated talents and expressed hope that the sport will continue to honor his legacy beyond his racing days. Christopher Bell also confessed to looking up to him, remarking,

“For me, Martin has always been an idol of mine. I want to be similar to him. Martin Truex does things his way and I’ve always cherished that about.”

Brad Keselowski highlighted the New Jersey native’s philanthropic efforts, citing the impactful work of his foundation. Ty Gibbs shared a lighter side of their relationship, chuckling,

“I think he is a great personality, very hard worker, loves fishing. I send a picture of a beer to him and he’ll send one right back to me. It’s a little joke I guess.”

An idol and someone who always did it his way. @MartinTruex_Jr's fellow drivers share their thoughts on driver No. 19. pic.twitter.com/goUl7ToPb5 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 15, 2024

Often regarded as one of the most fair yet aggressive racers on the field, the 44-year-old journey in stock car racing will certainly be remembered by fans as one that followed a strict code, a code perhaps too strict for the modern day and age.

NASCAR President reacts to Truex Jr. finally leaving NASCAR

At a press conference before the Phoenix title decider, NASCAR President Steve Phelps, alongside Steve O’Donnell, was asked about the JGR veteran’s departure from full-time racing. Phelps took the opportunity to laud Truex’s contributions, expressing a warm farewell and an open invitation for his return.

“Martin has been a class act. He is a clean race car driver, never dirty, and he’s got a great fan base, and we will miss him,” Phelps stated. “We are hopeful that he’ll come back and do one-off races, or participate in other ways in the sport.”

The possibility of Truex returning to the track next year remains uncertain. Meanwhile, fans can still cherish the Truex name racing in the junior Xfinity Series on occasion with his brother Ryan Truex somewhat filling his elder brother’s void in the sport.